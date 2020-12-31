Author and filmmaker Trevor Loudon warned that numerous communist organizations are working in the U.S. to influence groups like low-income workers, minorities, youth, etc. to vote for the Democratic Party. The organizations register people for voting and offer transportation services to get them to polling stations. Some of these organizations are allied with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

One such entity is the Liberation Road and its subgroups, the Communist Party USA and Left Roots. Liberation Road is a socialist organization that bases its ideology on Marxism, Maoism, and Leninism. Its website proclaims one of its aims as “building the resistance to Trump.” For the past several years, these groups have been establishing voter registration services in key states to flip those states from Republican to Democrat. These influence groups tend to target people who lean Democrat but do not vote, and then encourage them to make the effort to vote for the party.

In the state of Virginia, a group called New Virginia Majority (NVM) has been operating for the past ten years and takes the credit for shifting the state to Democrat. Loudon says that NVM has sent hundreds of volunteers and paid workers to register thousands of new voters who support the Democratic Party. And this has been done right under the nose of the Republican Party. “In 2019, we knocked on over 500,000 doors, and we talked to voters about protecting their healthcare, and ensuring their children are safe in their neighborhoods and schools, regardless of where they live or where they come from… Voters want to see themselves and their communities reflected in the people they elect to govern Virginia and were very clear in making that choice at the polls,” Maya Castillo, New Virginia Majority’s Political Director, said in a statement.

Assisted by Stephen McClure, NVM uses the Geographic Information System (GIS) to identify potential voters. McClure is a U.S. research associate working at Wuhan University in China. Loudon says that McClure basically works with Chinese equipment and takes money from the Chinese Communist Party to sway politics in America. Another person with a China tie-up is Jon Liss, the co-director and co-founder of NVM. Liss is a long-time member of the most influential Maoist organization in the United States, Freedom Road Socialist Organization/Liberation Road (FRSO).

George Soros

Billionaire George Soros has also set up voter registration groups and other left-supporting organizations, some of which are also connected to the CCP. In addition to supporting these groups, China is also said to have interfered in the 2020 presidential race. This was confirmed by the Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe.

China is uring bribes to influence American politicians Image: Pixabay

Beijing is also seeking to establish long-term ties with politicians in the U.S. who will become a voice for communist interests. “They want laws and policies out of the United States that are favorable to China and what they are really trying to do is through blackmail, bribery, overt and covert operations, trying to make sure only laws that are favorable to China are passed…I was so troubled by what I saw from the position of director of national intelligence that I briefed both the House and the Senate Intelligence Committees on this information, which they found surprising and troubling,” Ratcliffe said in an interview.

Gordon Chang, the author of ‘The Coming Collapse of China’, notes that Chinese state-backed media had supported Biden over Sanders in the Democrat nomination race. And during the presidential election, the media supported Biden to win over Trump. He also calls the CCP infiltration of U.S elite circles an “espionage emergency,” warning that the communists are infiltrating all levels of American society, right from prep schools to universities, NGOs, foundations, and so on.

