Traditional Ways to Protect Yourself From COVID-19

Apparently, no scientist has ever seen it, and seemingly it has never been isolated, but the very mention of the word COVID-19 has thrown the entire world into a frenzy of chaos and fear. Humanity has encountered and overcome so many calamities on our journey back to the stars. There have to be simple and easy traditional ways to protect ourselves from this COVID-19 impostor. The answers may be lie in the ways our ancestors overcame such tribulations

During the fateful, or at least eventful, year of 2020, we have experienced strict, never before seen lockdowns, severe restrictions on travel, work, school, sport, religious practice, social gatherings, and shopping, not to mention masking. This ghostly virus is running amuck and has turned the world as we know it upside down. It has affected every corner of the planet, and humanity is struggling with how to deal with it. Doctors, scientists, politicians, and the MSM keep making confusing and contradictory claims about it.

So far, no medication, it seems, has truly proven effective in either curing the fear of the virus, or curbing it from spreading. Though a vaccine was recently released, it does not cover all strains of the virus, and a new strain has now been reported in England.

According to traditional Chinese medicine, when you cannot find an effective cure, you can at least boost your immune system with positive energy to help ward off disease. The human body is truly amazing; you already have a God-given immune system. You have free will, so you can always choose how you think about any condition or situation. COVID-19 is no exception.

The traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) theory of health and balance is a very powerful and yet very simple one. By filling your body with positive energy, you raise your body’s immune system, and when your immune system is healthy and strong, it keeps diseases like COVID-19 out of your body.

According to the theory of Chinese medicine, you must first know what the substance, or characteristic, of a pathogen is. Once you understand this, you can find a way to neutralize it.

TCM categorizes all things into the two universal classifications of yin and yang. Medical conditions and their treatments fall into these two groups. If there is too much yang energy in the body or organ, this can be balanced by boosting the organ with more yin energy, and vice versa.

Instances of these two categorizations are: hot and cold, day and night, light and dark, male and female, heavy and light… Today, most traditional Chinese doctors share a common belief that a virus is a cold substance. Being cold by nature, hot temperatures can overcome them. In fact, heat is fatal for a virus like COVID. Once we know that the virus has a fatal shortcoming, we can do something about it.

Tianjin University of TCM says that there are two factors that you can use to infuse positive energy into your body in order to help strengthen your immune system and ward off disease. One is an outside factor, and the other is an inside factor.

The outside factor: sunlight

Sunlight is the most abundant source of outside energy on planet Earth. It provides the energy plants need to grow, and they, in turn, provide us with some of the nourishment and energy we need. But like plants, we humans can also derive energy directly from the Sun.

For our well being, we derive energy directly from the sun. (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

Similar to a battery in need of a charge, your body can become depleted of energy and need a recharge. Spending some time in the sun is an easy way to energize your body and add positive energy. And best of all, nature doesn’t charge a thing.

So what’s the best way to fill your body with all this good energy? The best way is to spend some time outside on a sunny morning, say around 9 or 10 a.m. Sitting with your back directly exposed to the Sun for about 30 minutes will produce a warm current throughout your circulatory system and fill your entire body with energy. According to the theory of Chinese medicine, this will help keep the COVID virus from attacking the body.

While sunlight is the world’s best source of positive energy for humankind, we don’t always make full use of it. Instead, when it’s sunny, we often cover our heads with a hat, or sit under an umbrella. We have even become afraid of it. By getting 30 or 40 minutes of direct sunlight on your back every day, you will not only experience positive energy circulating in your body, you will also experience a positive uplift in your mood.

The inside factor: immune booster

So if the sun is the best outside source of good energy, what is a good inside source? It may come as no surprise since this widely used root is known to have many benefits. This well-known source is ginger root.

Just like the sun, ginger is easy to get and easy to use — and even easy to grow. One easy way to reap the benefits of ginger is to take one large piece, cut it into slices, and boil it in a pot of water for about 20 minutes. You can also add some red dates or goji berry to sweeten it a bit. These two ingredients, along with the ginger, function to warm your body, increasing your internal heat. This may be a good COVID buster.

It is a good idea to drink about 7 ounces (this is just under a cup, or 200 ml) of this hot liquid each morning before breakfast. This will fill your body with heat, and act to keep the cold-natured coronavirus from invading your body.

Ginger gives you inner warmth. (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

Having a good understanding of the virus and its nature can help you ward off the virus. By following this theory in TCM, you can fill your body with positive energy from both inside and outside sources, boost your immune system, and keep COVID-19 at bay.

There is a saying in China: If your body is full of strong positive energy, the negative energy will have nowhere to stay. The ancients believed that positive energy also came from our good thoughts, words, and actions. In fact, they believed that pandemics struck when mankind’s morality had fallen to a dangerous point. They saw these things as a warning sign from Heaven, and they believed that if mankind could look within, correct their wrongdoing, and ask for forgiveness, things would turn around.

COVID-19 has caused alarm and terrible disruption worldwide. We see firsthand just how important it is to stay healthy and safe. We share these traditional tips and insights with you in our sincere hope that they may help and bless you, and keep you safe.

With a strong belief in God, a righteous heart, being kind to others, being of service to others, along with balanced, nourishing food, proper sanitation, fresh air and sunshine, and living in harmony with Heaven and Earth, this can only be good.

