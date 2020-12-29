Home U.S. Hamas-Linked Organization Sends Islamist Demands to Biden
U.S.

Hamas-Linked Organization Sends Islamist Demands to Biden

By Simone Jonker
0
0
The Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR) is an organization which has previously supported the terrorist group Hamas.
CAIR asks Biden to accept its Islamist demands (Image: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons / CC0 2.0)

The Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR) is an organization which has previously supported the terrorist group Hamas. The organization recently released an agenda for the Biden-Harris administration. It details what they should pursue for the Islamic community in the first 100 days in office. The demands do not reflect the interests of the United States. 

“We are hopeful the Biden-Harris administration will advance positive change and undo the damage caused by numerous previous administrations in the areas of national security, racial profiling, surveillance, and foreign policy. CAIR’s 100-day agenda includes evergreen initiatives and new proposals that are critical for the administration’s adoption in order to fulfill the promise of rights and liberty for all people,” CAIR-SFBA Executive Director Zahra Billoo said in a statement. The agenda’s demands include:

  • Defund the Department of Homeland Security’s Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention grant program that seeks to minimize violent messaging in communities
  • Reject new domestic terrorism statutes
  • Invest in refugee resettlement programs and improve protections for asylum seekers
  • Request the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) to provide increased funding to clinics run by American Muslims
  • Provide American Muslims with increased access to capital
  • Support religious freedoms of Muslims in countries like India and Burma, which have been grappling with radical Islam for decades
  • Oppose Article 370 of the Indian constitution  
  • Discontinue arms sales to UAE and Saudi Arabia while withdrawing American military advisors from the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

These demands hurt the interests of America while boosting Islamic fundamentalism throughout the world

CAIR has put forward these demands under the guise of protecting the rights of Muslims and religious freedom in America. For example, asking the U.S. to reject any new domestic terrorism statute is asking America to compromise its national security. Asking the U.S. to abandon supporting the Saudi alliance in Yemen is to concede that region’s future to Iranian Islamic fundamentalists. Asking Washington to oppose India’s Article 370 opposes American values. The article strengthens freedom of faith in a region that has historically been occupied by radical Islamic ideologies.  

CAIR fear mongers about American muslims’ access to COVID-19 vaccine. Image: Pixabay

CAIR’s agenda also makes demands to ensure that American Muslims have equal access to the COVID-19 vaccine. But the Trump administration has not passed any law that mandates that American Muslims be exempt from the vaccine. The agenda’s demand for ‘equal access’ to the vaccine has no basis. It’s just fear-mongering. 

According to CAIR, its agenda is endorsed by the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations, the largest coalition of Islamic institutions in America. CAIR chapters are known to distribute pamphlets asking Muslims not to cooperate with law enforcement. A member of CAIR, Hussam Ayloush, is known to have called for the overthrow of the United States government.

Ismail Haniyeh, the Chief of Hamas, has asked Biden to revoke Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. He urged Biden to “correct the path of US unfair policies towards our [Palestinian] people which made the US a partner [to Israel] in oppression and aggression.” He also asked Biden to “respect the will of the Palestinian people and their democratic choices.” 

The law in Palestinian territories says that Sharia law shall be the source of legislation. Another member of Hamas, Khaled Mashaal, said that “an evil has distanced itself from us,” referring to a second presidential term for Trump. Mashaal was the leader of Hamas between 1996 and 2017.  

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articlePoll: Majority of Americans are Reluctant to Recieve the COVID-19 Vaccine
Next articleAre Americans Inching Toward Socialism?
Simone Jonker
Simone Jonker worked in NTD Inspired for two years. She wrote light articles and inspiring stories.

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

Are Americans Inching Toward Socialism?

A recent poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports and The Heartland Institute found that most Americans prefer a free market economic system rather than a...
Read more
U.S.

Poll: Majority of Americans are Reluctant to Recieve the COVID-19 Vaccine

For months people have awaited a COVID-19 vaccine to help them return to society and normalcy. At the moment, several vaccines have been approved...
Read more
U.S.

Nashville Bomber may have Targeted AT& T Building

John Cooper, the mayor of Nashville, suggested that the person behind the recent bombing incident may have targeted the AT&T building. The explosion damaged...
Read more

Most Popular

Traditional Ways to Protect Yourself From COVID-19

Health
Apparently, no scientist has ever seen it, and seemingly it has never been isolated, but the very mention of the word COVID-19 has thrown...
Read more

Are Americans Inching Toward Socialism?

U.S.
A recent poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports and The Heartland Institute found that most Americans prefer a free market economic system rather than a...
Read more

Hamas-Linked Organization Sends Islamist Demands to Biden

U.S.
The Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR) is an organization which has previously supported the terrorist group Hamas. The organization recently released an agenda...
Read more

Poll: Majority of Americans are Reluctant to Recieve the COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S.
For months people have awaited a COVID-19 vaccine to help them return to society and normalcy. At the moment, several vaccines have been approved...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times