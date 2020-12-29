The Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR) is an organization which has previously supported the terrorist group Hamas. The organization recently released an agenda for the Biden-Harris administration. It details what they should pursue for the Islamic community in the first 100 days in office. The demands do not reflect the interests of the United States.

“We are hopeful the Biden-Harris administration will advance positive change and undo the damage caused by numerous previous administrations in the areas of national security, racial profiling, surveillance, and foreign policy. CAIR’s 100-day agenda includes evergreen initiatives and new proposals that are critical for the administration’s adoption in order to fulfill the promise of rights and liberty for all people,” CAIR-SFBA Executive Director Zahra Billoo said in a statement. The agenda’s demands include:

Defund the Department of Homeland Security’s Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention grant program that seeks to minimize violent messaging in communities

Reject new domestic terrorism statutes

Invest in refugee resettlement programs and improve protections for asylum seekers

Request the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) to provide increased funding to clinics run by American Muslims

Provide American Muslims with increased access to capital

Support religious freedoms of Muslims in countries like India and Burma, which have been grappling with radical Islam for decades

Oppose Article 370 of the Indian constitution

Discontinue arms sales to UAE and Saudi Arabia while withdrawing American military advisors from the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

These demands hurt the interests of America while boosting Islamic fundamentalism throughout the world

CAIR has put forward these demands under the guise of protecting the rights of Muslims and religious freedom in America. For example, asking the U.S. to reject any new domestic terrorism statute is asking America to compromise its national security. Asking the U.S. to abandon supporting the Saudi alliance in Yemen is to concede that region’s future to Iranian Islamic fundamentalists. Asking Washington to oppose India’s Article 370 opposes American values. The article strengthens freedom of faith in a region that has historically been occupied by radical Islamic ideologies.

CAIR fear mongers about American muslims’ access to COVID-19 vaccine. Image: Pixabay

CAIR’s agenda also makes demands to ensure that American Muslims have equal access to the COVID-19 vaccine. But the Trump administration has not passed any law that mandates that American Muslims be exempt from the vaccine. The agenda’s demand for ‘equal access’ to the vaccine has no basis. It’s just fear-mongering.

According to CAIR, its agenda is endorsed by the U.S. Council of Muslim Organizations, the largest coalition of Islamic institutions in America. CAIR chapters are known to distribute pamphlets asking Muslims not to cooperate with law enforcement. A member of CAIR, Hussam Ayloush, is known to have called for the overthrow of the United States government.

Ismail Haniyeh, the Chief of Hamas, has asked Biden to revoke Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. He urged Biden to “correct the path of US unfair policies towards our [Palestinian] people which made the US a partner [to Israel] in oppression and aggression.” He also asked Biden to “respect the will of the Palestinian people and their democratic choices.”

The law in Palestinian territories says that Sharia law shall be the source of legislation. Another member of Hamas, Khaled Mashaal, said that “an evil has distanced itself from us,” referring to a second presidential term for Trump. Mashaal was the leader of Hamas between 1996 and 2017.

