Home China During the Opium Wars, a Story of Virtue and Wealth (Part 2)
ChinaEditor's Pick

During the Opium Wars, a Story of Virtue and Wealth (Part 2)

By Mikel Davis
0
0
Artwork depicting Chinese soldiers fighting the British in the Second Opium War.
During the Opium Wars, Chinese leaders who governed civil and military affaris had many opportunities to accumulate great wealth for their families. (Image: wikimedia / CC0 1.0)

During the Daoguang period of the Qing Dynasty, foreign businesspeople brought massive amounts of opium into China, leading the people to take on incorrect social values and ruin their health. In the eighteenth year of Daoguang (1838), the imperial court appointed Lin Zexu as the imperial minister and sent him to Guangzhou to ban opium.

In those days, it was typical for people to offer bribes to get decisions in their favor. If Lin Zexu wanted to make a fortune, it would be easy for the family to live in extreme wealth. However, the state of the country and the lives of the people concerned Lin greatly. Knowing that opium caused wide-reaching harm to the people, Lin rejected the merchants’ bribes and destroyed nearly 20,000 boxes of opium in Humen.

In the following year, the British army threatened the Qing court. To seek reconciliation, the Qing court dismissed Lin from his post and sent him into exile. Lin suffered for five years in exile.

A painting of Lin Zexu overseeing the destruction of opium.
Lin Zexu overseeing the destruction of opium. (Image: wikimedia / CC0 1.0)

What exactly did Lin do to earn his exile? He refused to accept bribes and strictly banned opium. Before going into exile, he wrote a poem, saying: “As long as it is good for the country, even if I sacrifice my life, I am also willing to do it and will never dodge the harm that I may suffer.”

Regarding this matter, Nie Yuntai recorded in his book The Law of Preserving Wealth that after Lin’s death, even though the Lin family had no savings, the family remained stable and did not go into decline. Many of his decedents succeeded in their studies, and some passed the imperial examinations at provincial and national levels. In the period of the Republic of China, the Lin family was still made up of a lot of intellectuals. Lin refused to make a fortune for himself, but his descendants became prosperous and noble.

A fortune made while the country is in danger is quickly lost

Nie also recorded that there were three wealthy businessmen in Guangdong who were the heads of the Wu family, the Pan family, and the Kong family. They took advantage of the Opium Wars to make a fortune and earned tens of millions of ounces of silver. The wealth of the three families was almost as much as that of the entire country. They lived a luxurious life, dressing in fine clothes, driving expensive cars, and dining well.

The families of Wu, Pan, and Kong collected the most famous ancient calligraphy and paintings. Decades later, none of these three families’ descendants were talented, and they had all lost everything.

Chinese calligraphy
The families of Wu, Pan, and Kong collected the most famous ancient calligraphy and paintings. (Image: wikimedia / CC0 1.0)

There is a saying in the Great Learning, a chapter in the Book of Rites: “A person who has obtained money by means that violates morality and justice and improper means will also lose it in the same way.”

Compared to Lin, the three wealthy businessmen in Guangdong must have seemed so smart and capable at the time, since they made a fortune. In comparison, Lin was “stupid.” When offered a bribe of silver, he would not take it even if he had the opportunity. He would rather be dismissed from his job and go into exile to hold on to his virtue. Over time, when we look back on these families, their descendants have undergone tremendous changes.

During the same time period, a wealthy Shanghai businessman named Chen was known as the king of land investment. The Chen family’s wealth was as many as 50 million ounces of silver, and his two sons received 25 million each. In 1925, Nie visited the Chen family and saw that the Chen family’s house was luxurious. Four walls of the guest room were all equipped with glass shelves displaying ancient bronze tripods and antiques over 3,000 years old.

In fact, almost half of the famous bronzes in China were in the Chen family home. You cannot imagine the degree of luxury. However, just seven years later, the land price in Shanghai suddenly fell, and the Chen family failed in their investments and were bankrupt. Almost all the Chen family assets, including antique treasures, property, and land, were confiscated and sold by the bank.

Doing good and accumulating virtue is the most far-reaching plan to leave fortunes for future generations. Comparing Lin Zexu and Chen’s subsequent changes in their families based on their mentality shows us that deliberately accumulating money to keep it for future generations will be a disaster.

Read Part 1 here.

Translated by Joseph Wu and edited by Helen

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleNashville Bomber may have Targeted AT& T Building
Next articlePoll: Majority of Americans are Reluctant to Recieve the COVID-19 Vaccine
Mikel Davis
Mikel serves as editor and sometime writer for Vision Times. He’s willing to tackle any assignment, really, but prefers editing. Writing can take you anywhere and is a little unpredictable (or maybe it’s just his writing). Take this bio for instance. When he started writing, the goal was clear: make it fun and interesting. “Interesting” is no problem. He’s worked on a farm, owned a bakery and worked in healthcare. He’s lived on the Navajo reservation in Arizona as well as in Vienna, Austria. And boy, has he traveled! He’s been to Italy and France, Spain and Portugal, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan. He loves foreign cultures and foreign places. He’s interested in renewable energy and dreams of buying an electric vehicle some day when there are more charging stations around. He cares about his work and hopes it can impact others so they have a better life, or at least a better day. But “fun”? Does the liberal use of parenthetical phrases count as fun? (Say “yes” or else he might start typing a “Dad” joke!)

RELATED ARTICLES

China

China Had the Most Jailed Journalists in 2020

The number of journalists jailed worldwide has increased since last year as reported by Reporters Sans Frontieres (RSF) and the Committee to Protect Journalists...
Read more
China

During the Opium Wars, a Story of Virtue and Wealth (Part 1)

During the time of the Opium Wars in China, Zeng Guofan led the Hunan army with full authority from the Emperor and was responsible...
Read more
China

China’s Guangdong Province Suffers Power, Water Outages Amid Australian Coal Ban

Chinese social media posts complained of several cities in China’s Guangdong Province suffering from widespread power outages at midnight Dec. 21, according to Radio...
Read more

Most Popular

Traditional Ways to Protect Yourself From COVID-19

Health
Apparently, no scientist has ever seen it, and seemingly it has never been isolated, but the very mention of the word COVID-19 has thrown...
Read more

Are Americans Inching Toward Socialism?

U.S.
A recent poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports and The Heartland Institute found that most Americans prefer a free market economic system rather than a...
Read more

Hamas-Linked Organization Sends Islamist Demands to Biden

U.S.
The Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR) is an organization which has previously supported the terrorist group Hamas. The organization recently released an agenda...
Read more

Poll: Majority of Americans are Reluctant to Recieve the COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S.
For months people have awaited a COVID-19 vaccine to help them return to society and normalcy. At the moment, several vaccines have been approved...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times