Home Lifestyle Health Drink Water at 3 Specific Times of Day to Reduce Blood Thickness...
LifestyleHealth

Drink Water at 3 Specific Times of Day to Reduce Blood Thickness and Thrombosis

By Vision Times Staff
0
0
After a night’s rest, blood viscosity is at its highest in the morning. Some people may feel groggy, dizzy, and listless after waking up, or maybe not even want to get out of bed. (Image: jill111 via Pixabay/CC0 1.0)

We are watery beings on a watery planet. Yet one of the most difficult essentials to acquire now is pure drinking water. With pollution, fluoridation, bugs, and pesticides, the water of life is becoming more difficult to find. Thrombosis is mainly caused by blood thickness. High viscosity hinders blood flow and results in thrombosis. Lowering blood thickness is the key to preventing this condition. Drinking more water is a common way to thin out the blood. Yet few people know that drinking water at three specific times during the day can achieve the best result.

1. After getting up, rise and shine

After a night’s rest, blood viscosity is at its highest in the morning. Some people may feel groggy, dizzy, and listless after waking up, or maybe not even want to get out of bed. This may be because of blood thickness. Drinking a glass of warm water can effectively reduce the viscosity as well as moisturize the intestines to help with elimination.

2. Half an hour after eating

Drinking water during a meal is not recommended. The stomach needs to handle a lot of work at this time. Drinking extra water can cause bloating, dilute stomach acid and digestive enzymes, and can cause problems like indigestion and stomach aches.

Yummy! A bahn mi full of meat and other fillings. It may be a bit salty, and suggests a drink of water 30 minutes after the meal. (Image: Stewart Spivack via Wikimedia CC BY-SA 2.0)

Drinking water about half an hour after food may avoid triggering the above problems. It also reduces the chance of elevating blood viscosity, especially when food with a high sugar and high salt content are consumed.  

3. After heavy sweating

Water is lost from the body through sweat. After a heavy workout or exercise, water replenishment is needed. It’s important to note that drinking immediately after exercising should be avoided because it can over-stimulate the blood and nervous systems. Rather, drinking water when the body is back to normal temperature levels is a more appropriate time. Try to drink warm or slightly salted water. Ice water is a no-no for health’s sake.

A man surfing
Working up a sweat. It is recommended to dring water when the body temperature returns to normal. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

Besides these three times of day, watch out for symptoms of thirst or dehydration. A sip of water now and then throughout the day is a good habit to get into. Other points to note are: Do not gulp down the water, drink too fast or too much; a sip before sleep is good, but preferably it needs to be sipped an hour before going to bed, otherwise sleep quality will be affected.

Water replenishment at the right time can effectively control blood viscosity and prevent thrombosis, and many other conditions. Treat the habit of drinking water seriously. Don’t refrain from drinking water for a long period of time. Stay away from iced or cold drinks. They cause instant contraction of blood vessels, which is not good for blood health and the organs.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleDiscovery of 66 New Roman Army Sites Shows Clues About the Empire’s Most Infamous Conflicts
Vision Times Staffhttps://www.visiontimes.com
Vision Times is a kaleidoscopic view into the most interesting stories on the web. We also have a special talent for China stories — read About Us to find out why. Vision Times. Fascinating stuff.

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

EU Gives Thumbs Up to COVID-19 Vaccines

The European Union (EU) gives a thumbs up to COVID-19 vaccines. The recently approved COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is to...
Read more
Health

Woodnest Cabins: Experience the Wilderness at Its Best

Come explore the Woodnest Cabins and experience the beauty of the wild. In recent times, there’s been a steadily growing trend of people living...
Read more
Health

Junk Food Linked to Sleep Problems in Teens

Eating too much junk food has been linked to poor sleep quality in teens, a University of Queensland-led study has found. Researcher Associate Professor Asad Khan said frequent...
Read more

Most Popular

Drink Water at 3 Specific Times of Day to Reduce Blood Thickness and Thrombosis

Health
We are watery beings on a watery planet. Yet one of the most difficult essentials to acquire now is pure drinking water. With pollution,...
Read more

Discovery of 66 New Roman Army Sites Shows Clues About the Empire’s Most Infamous Conflicts

Peace and Conflict
The discovery of dozens of new Roman Army sites thanks to remote sensing technology has revealed more about one of the empire’s most infamous...
Read more

More Testimonies on Election Irregularities in Georgia

U.S.
Senator William Ligon from Georgia released a report on Dec. 19 that details the extensive election irregularities and fraud which took place in the...
Read more

Trump Warns; ‘This Is How Communism Starts’

U.S.
President Donald Trump recently sounded alarm bells over the censorship policies of Big Tech. “Twitter is going wild with their flags, trying hard to...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times