Recently White House officials are blocking Lawyer Sidney Powell’s attempts to contact President Trump. She announced this during an interview with Zenger News. According to Powell, Trump offered her the position of ‘Special White House Counsel’. However, her appointment with the President has been blocked and Powell is unable to present the necessary paperwork that would make things official.

During her last meeting with Trump that took place on Dec. 18, White House insiders vehemently opposed appointing Powell as the ‘Special White House Counsel,’ even shouting at the President. The day after the meeting, Trump’s senior aides refused to give her a Secret Service-issued pass that would allow her to freely come and go from the West Wing. “I’ve been blocked from speaking to or communicating with the President since I left the Oval Office on Friday night… by apparently everyone around him,” she said in the interview.

Powell said they strongly contested her proposed appointment

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House Press Secretary, declined to answer whether senior officials like National Security Advisor Robert C. O’Brien, Chief of Staff Mark R. Meadows, or White House Counsel Pat A. Cipollone played any role in keeping the pro-Trump lawyer away from the White House. These three people are known to have participated in the Dec. 18 meeting, and Powell said they vehemently argued against her appointment. They claimed such a move would trigger extremely negative reactions from the press and even some members of Congress who support Trump.

Powell and team are collecting evidence of election fraud. Image: Pixabay

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn had accompanied Powell to the meeting while Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani participated by phone. Powell said that senior officials like Meadows have banned her from visiting the executive mansion and even the nearby buildings.

The ‘Special White House Counsel’ role is appointed at the instruction of the U.S. President. This is a different role from the ‘special counsel’ role assigned to Robert Muller, which is usually appointed by the Attorney General. William Barr had suggested earlier that there was no need to appoint a special counsel for election fraud investigation. On Dec. 23, Barr resigned from the post of Attorney General. Rumors that the Dec. 18 meeting discussed the possibility of implementing martial law, seizing ballot machines by sending in soldiers, and holding a second election in the swing states, were dismissed by both Powell and Flynn.

When Giuliani was asked about whether Trump considered appointing Sidney Powell as special prosecutor to investigate the 2020 election fraud, the lawyer called such reports fake news. “Let me say definitively: Sidney Powell is not part of our legal team. She hasn’t been for five weeks. She is not a special counsel for the President. She does not speak for the President, nor does she speak for the administration. She speaks for herself. And she’s a fine woman, a fine lawyer. But whatever she is talking about, it’s her own opinion. I’m not responsible for them. The President isn’t, nor is anybody else on our legal team,” he told Newsmax.

Giuliani has claimed that election-related lawsuits are going to “blow up” after Christmas. He accused the “crooked television networks, newspapers, big tech, and the leadership of the Democratic Party” of spreading false evidence to the public.

Giuliani and his team are currently pushing lawmakers to decertify the results of the election in four swing states. On Twitter, Trump urged Republican senators to “step up the fight for the presidency.” Meanwhile, Powell and her team of attorneys are currently collecting more evidence of election fraud and the claims of thousands of people who have given sworn statements on the issue.

