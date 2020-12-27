Free Elections Guarantee American Democracyelections

The following article is an Opinion piece and does not necessarily reflect the views of Vision Times.

Curtis Bowers, the producer of Agenda: Grinding America Down, said that free elections are what Americans cherish the most. People can choose dedicated representatives from among themselves to ensure that people’s rights are protected so they can live freely.

Bowers’ documentary won the Best of Festival Jubilee Award at the 2010 San Antonio Independent Production Christian Film Festival (SAICFF). Bowers is also a former member of the House of Representatives of Idaho.

In an exclusive interview with Crossroads, a program of The Epoch Times, Bowers said that the United States is a different country — the United States nation-building system gives people the right to make the final decision, and the people have the highest power. The power of the government is lower than that of the people, and the government’s responsibility is to serve the public.

He continued by saying: “Our ability to select those who will represent us in our government so that our rights will always be protected and we’ll always be able to live as free people, that’s the most precious thing we have… We are at the most crucial juncture in the history of our country. Nothing’s even been close.” According to him, if we cannot have free elections in the United States, “America will slowly be dissolved into a globalist system.” This is the same system, under a different name, as that espoused by the Soviet Union under the banner of the Communist International, calling for one-world government under communist control.

Bowers calls our ability to select those who will represent us in our government the most precious thing we have. (Image: Matt Biddulph via flickr CC BY-SA 2.0)

Formation of the deep state

In the United States, the Communist Party has never become a significant political power. Despite this, it has managed to infiltrate labor unions and student movements, the church, and even the government.

Bowers said that the number of communists in the U.S. government has continued to increase. They have been trying to expand their influence, promote anti-American sentiment, and implement anti-American policies in all government areas.

American anti-communist pioneer Fred Schwartz stated in the late 1950s: “Communist theory is a theory that a disciplined minority will be able to control and direct the majority. A person in a sensitive position can control thousands of people.”

Bowers said this is the case with the “deep state” today. It is a matter of communist spies that have never been rooted out and eradicated, or even been investigated. Instead, this group has continued to expand its influence. “It’s a Marxist movement inside our own government, but it’s been there for 90 years, and so they know not to call themselves Marxists or communists. They’re ‘progressives’ now. But that’s what’s happened. That’s why this thing is so deep and wide, why the Department of Justice is against our own president of the United States.”

During a Congressional session in 1963, the anti-communist and U.S. Representative Albert Sydney Herlong Jr. read out the 45 goals of communism as stated in the book The Naked Communist, which were then entered into the Congressional record. The author of the book was W. Cleon Skousen, who passed away in 2006.

The 45 goals of communism as stated in the book ‘The Naked Communist’ were entered into the Congressional record. (Image: John Brighenti via flickr CC BY 2.0 )

Bowers said that these 45 communist goals included taking over media, education, and Hollywood — the three main institutions of influence — so that they could change the people from within. “And that’s what they’ve been doing now for a long time.”

Prevent the US from becoming a communist nation by standing together

Bowers believes that if Biden wins the election, he will surely achieve the goal of his “build back better” slogan. This slogan is part of an action plan developed by the World Economic Forum, an organization who recently put out their goals for 2030. At the top of the list: “You’ll own nothing and be happy.” This clearly shows that “it’s not socialism we’re headed toward. It’s communism,” Bowers said.

Biden already intends to implement The Equality Act in the first 100 days of his presidency, but through a video, Kamala Harris said that equity is better than equality. According to her, equality suggests that everyone should get the same amount whereas equity means that everyone ends up at the exact same place.

Bowers said: “The only system in world history that has held everybody in the exact same place is communism, because we all have different talents, different motivations, different abilities… so to keep them there, it has to be totalitarian.”

Bowers said that if President Trump is re-elected, he will remove these despicable people from the U.S. government in the next four year period with the assistance of his supporters.

Bowers expects Trump to remove these people from the U.S. government if he is re-elected. (Image: The White House / CC0 1.0)

Bowers also warned that if Biden does not win, these Marxists will accuse President Trump of being a fascist who won’t leave the White House, thereby attempting to incite people to start a revolution so they can seize power by force.

Bowers called on people to “stand as Americans for freedom regardless of the cost, stand for what is right, back our president” and prevent Marxists from turning the United States into a socialist-communist country. People must be engaged at the local level, connect with like-minded people, get behind good candidates, and get good people to run for office. It is a battle for our country.”

“We need to use our energies, our resources, and our time to stand for what is right,” Bowers said.

Translated by Joseph Wu and edited by Helen

