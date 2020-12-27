A recently published video examines the vote numbers in the presidential election conducted in Georgia and brings to light some shocking statistical abnormalities that can only be ascribed to fraudulent activity. When a candidate receives 75 percent or more votes from a precinct, the situation can be considered abnormal. And if this number is 90 percent or more, it is clearly an indication of fraud.

In Fulton County, more than 150 precincts voted 90 percent or more in support of Biden. Of these, 36 precincts saw 96 to 100 percent of the votes go to the Democratic presidential candidate. The total number of votes that went to Biden in the 150 precincts is 152,000.

In Dekalb County, 94 precincts gave Biden a vote share of 90 percent. Marci McCarthy, a voter review panelist from Dekalb County notes that duplication of the ballots was done by election officials in a separate location without the oversight of any voter review panel. As such, there is no accountability as to what was transcribed from the original ballots into the pristine ballots that were sent to be scanned. McCarthy notes that she was astounded that the Dominion systems in which the ballots were adjudicated have no ability to have an audit.

In Dodge, Putnam, and Dougherty counties, Trump’s vote additions actually went negative, which is abnormal since it means that the votes were not only added during the counting process but also removed. Dodge County saw 7,008 votes removed from Trump’s account. In Putnam County, 5,935 votes were removed while Dougherty County saw the subtraction of 17,650 votes from Trump’s tally. In total, 30,000 votes for Trump were removed from these three counties.

In one county, Trump’s vote was counted at 29,391 at one time while Biden’s was at 17,218. Just eight minutes later, Trump was reported to have 17,218 votes while Biden came to the top with 29,391 votes. This means that during those eight minutes, Trump lost 12,173 votes while Biden gained exactly 12,173 votes, which is a clear sign that manipulation took place in these few minutes.

Biden leads Trump by just 12,670 votes in the state of Georgia. 65.32 percent of all mail-in ballots ended up favoring Biden. The total number of mail-in ballots received during the 2020 election was 1,305,659, which is more than six times what was received in 2016. In addition, mail-in ballot rejection rates fell from 6.42 percent in 2016 to a measly 0.36 percent in the 2020 elections. This is a more than 17 times reduction in mail-ballot rejection rates. If the rejection rate for the 2020 election were similar to that of 2016, Trump would have gained an additional 25,287 votes.

Violating election laws

It is not just statistical anomalies that cast doubt over the election results in Georgia. There were also clear violations of law that would make many votes invalid. The Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, abrogated signature verification requirements that were originally mandated for mail-in ballots. He weakened the security requirements in place for ballot rejection.

Facebook founder provided funds to states that might have influenced election results. Image: Pixabay

In addition, the Secretary of State also allowed opening and processing the mail-in ballots up to three weeks prior to Election Day, something which is expressly prohibited.

Private sources provided funds to county officials, thus possibly exerting influence in the election process. For instance, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is known to have given out millions of dollars in grants to states like Georgia, which according to the Amistad Project “improperly influence[d] the 2020 presidential election on behalf of one particular candidate (Biden) and party (Democrat).” An organization funded by Zuckerberg has also announced that they will be offering grants to the county election departments in the state of Georgia for the upcoming Senate runoff elections due on Jan. 5, 2021.

