Why California’s 17.8 Million Votes For The 2020 Election Are Invalid

As the debate on election fraud in the battleground states turns hot, it seems as if people are neglecting California’s violation of state laws during the presidential race. In California’s election code Division 13, Chapter 3, Article 1, General Provisions Section 13200, it is mentioned that “Ballots not printed in accordance with the chapter [Chapter 3] shall not be cast nor counted at any election.”

Chapter 3, Article 1, General Provisions Section 13205 (b) mandates that in elections where the president and the vice president of the country are to be selected, the following block of text has to be placed on the ballots – “To vote for all of the electors of a party, mark the voting target next to the names of the presidential and vice presidential candidates of that party. A mark of the voting target next to the name of a party and its presidential and vice presidential candidate, is a vote for all of the electors of that party, but for no other candidates.”

Almost 17.8 million Californians voted in this election (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)

According to the American Independent Party in California, the block of text was not printed in the ballots used in 53 of the 58 counties in California. In the remaining five counties, a block of mandatory text from 13205 (c) was missing – “To vote for those electors who have pledged themselves to vote for a candidate for President and Vice President not supported by any particular party mark the voting target next to the names of those presidential and vice presidential candidates.” This essentially means that the voting conducted in all 58 counties of California violated state’s election rules that require the two blocks of text to be printed on the ballots. As such, all votes made in the 2020 presidential race effectively become invalid, thus nullifying the validity of the state’s electoral college votes as well.

Almost 17.8 million Californians voted in this election, which represents 70.8 percent of eligible voters. This is the highest voting percentage in California’s statewide elections since 1952. Biden received 63.5 percent of votes in California when compared to Trump’s 34.3 percent, thus winning the 55 electoral votes up for grabs in the state. Even though the state violated election laws, the Trump team is not likely to waste time pursuing the issue since Biden’s win margin is so large that even if re-election is held, the result might not change. Since the 1992 election, Democrats have won all the presidential elections held in California. The Trump team is better off challenging election results in key battleground states where the President has a real chance of upturning the results. Recently, the Supreme Court had ruled in favor of the Trump administration on whether federal government can remove illegal aliens from the 2020 Census count. As such, this population would not be taken into consideration while allocating congressional seats and Electoral College votes which have a direct effect on the presidential election. According to Pew Research Center, removing illegal aliens from the voters list would result in one fewer congressional seat in the state of California.