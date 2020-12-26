Home U.S. COVID Bill: Illegal Aliens, Pakistanis and Egyptians Gain At The Expense of...
U.S.

COVID Bill: Illegal Aliens, Pakistanis and Egyptians Gain At The Expense of Americans

By Vision Times Staff
0
0
Covid bill
Trump administration has ordered 100 million additional doses of coronavirus vaccine (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

On Thursday, Dec. 24, lawmakers in the House of Representatives attempted to make changes to the $900 billion COVID-19 aid package that was recently passed by both the House and the Senate. The bill was rejected by Trump who demanded greater stimulus money for U.S. citizens.  In addition to the coronavirus aid package, a $1.4 trillion spending bill was also passed by Congress, resulting in a massive, year-end spending bill of $2.3 trillion.

After Trump’s rejection of the bill, House Democrats tried to meet the president’s request of increasing the individual aid payment of $600 to $2,000. However the effort was blocked by Republicans who opposed the increase.  Republicans also tried to modify the amount of foreign aid in the package, something that attracted criticism from Trump.  Democrats blocked this move. The House was then adjourned. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later announced that a recorded vote on the stimulus check will be held on Monday. 

Trump
Trump wants Americans to be given more than $600 in aid (Image: Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons / CC0 2.0)

“A few months ago, Congress started negotiations on a new package to get urgently needed help to the American people. It’s taken forever… However, the bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated. It really is a disgrace… I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple… I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package, and maybe that administration will be me,” he said in a video.

Some of the foreign and domestic aid programs that Trump criticized in the video include:

  • $85.5 million assistance to Cambodia.
  • $134 million to Burma.
  • $1.3 billion for Egypt and the Egyptian military.
  • $25 million for democracy and gender programs in Pakistan.
  • $505 million to Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama.
  • $40 million for the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C, $1 billion for the Smithsonian, and $154 million for the National Gallery of Art. 
  • $566 million for FBI construction projects.
  • Stimulus checks for the family members of illegal aliens, allowing such people to receive up to $1,800 per person, which is far more than the $600 amount proposed for Americans.

If issues in the spending bill are not resolved, unemployment benefits for 14 million Americans could soon lapse and the U.S. federal government will be forced to partially shut down starting Tuesday. A moratorium on tenancy evictions will expire on Dec. 31. Congress can pass a fourth stopgap bill by Monday and ensure that operations keep running. However, a stopgap bill will not include the COVID aid package.Meanwhile, the Trump administration has purchased 100 million additional doses of the coronavirus vaccine to ward off the pandemic. “Under the agreement, Pfizer will manufacture and deliver up to 100 million doses of its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, BNT162b2, to Government designated locations… Pfizer will deliver at least 70 million doses by June 30, 2021, with the balance of the 100 million doses to be delivered no later than July 31, 2021,” according to a Department of Defense statement.

Previous articleBiden Story Implicates Many Powerful People Connected With Communist China
Next articleNashville Designated ‘National Defense Airspace’, to Be Protected With Deadly Force
Vision Times Staffhttps://www.visiontimes.com
Vision Times is a kaleidoscopic view into the most interesting stories on the web. We also have a special talent for China stories — read About Us to find out why. Vision Times. Fascinating stuff.

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

Nashville Designated ‘National Defense Airspace’, to Be Protected With Deadly Force

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) declared Nashville as National Defense Airspace on Friday following an early Christmas morning bombing near the AT&T building in...
Read more
U.S.

Biden Story Implicates Many Powerful People Connected With Communist China

In a recent interview with Fox News covered by Real Clear Politics, writer and president of the Government Accountability Institute Peter Schweizer claimed: “Lots...
Read more
U.S.

China Uses US Newspapers to Spread ‘Insidious Narratives’ on Organ Harvesting: Gordon Chang

Communist China has been using American newspapers as a vehicle for its misleading narratives on organ harvesting in U.S. newspapers, according to China expert...
Read more

Most Popular

Nashville Designated ‘National Defense Airspace’, to Be Protected With Deadly Force

U.S.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) declared Nashville as National Defense Airspace on Friday following an early Christmas morning bombing near the AT&T building in...
Read more

COVID Bill: Illegal Aliens, Pakistanis and Egyptians Gain At The Expense of Americans

U.S.
On Thursday, Dec. 24, lawmakers in the House of Representatives attempted to make changes to the $900 billion COVID-19 aid package that was recently...
Read more

Biden Story Implicates Many Powerful People Connected With Communist China

U.S.
In a recent interview with Fox News covered by Real Clear Politics, writer and president of the Government Accountability Institute Peter Schweizer claimed: “Lots...
Read more

China Uses US Newspapers to Spread ‘Insidious Narratives’ on Organ Harvesting: Gordon Chang

U.S.
Communist China has been using American newspapers as a vehicle for its misleading narratives on organ harvesting in U.S. newspapers, according to China expert...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times