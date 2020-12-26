Home U.S. Leaked Database Shows CCP Members Inside PepsiCo, 3M, IBM, MetLife, HSBC
U.S.Featured

Leaked Database Shows CCP Members Inside PepsiCo, 3M, IBM, MetLife, HSBC

By Vision Times Staff
0
0
A leaked database of CCP members showed that hundreds of people affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are presently embedded in the Chinese branches of American corporations like PepsiCo, 3M, and IBM.
Pepsi and other multinational companies have CCP panels inside their corporate structure. (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

A leaked database of CCP members showed that hundreds of people affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) are presently embedded in the Chinese branches of American corporations like PepsiCo, 3M, and IBM. The list names roughly 1.95 million people, their ethnicity, education level, and their affiliated Party branches. Most of the people on the list come from Shanghai.

It’s not surprising for CCP members to be embedded in companies operating in China, since Beijing mandates it. But the list exposes how far the communist regime’s influence operations reach outside the Mainland. Here is some information that came from the leak:

  • IBM has 24 Party units within its offices in China, totaling around 808 members.
  • PepsiCo has 45 employees in its Party units.
  • 3M’s Party committee has 230 members. The company manufactures healthcare goods, including N95 respirators.
  • Dow Chemical Company, one of the biggest chemical producers in the world, has 337 CCP affiliates.
  • Marriott-owned Westin Hotel & Resorts has 23 CCP members.
  • Insurance company MetLife has 31 employees in its Party unit.
  • Analytics firm Nielsen Holding has a Party committee of 94 people.

Chinese state media declares that there are 92 million CCP members in the country. The database of 1.95 million people is only a fraction of the total CCP supporters in China. The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) acquired the database from a Chinese dissident. In addition to American companies, other large international companies have CCP panels in their company structures. Infiltrated companies include Rolls Royce, Airbus, Boeing, AstraZeneca, Jaguar Land Rover, Pfizer, HSBC, and Standard Chartered.

In an interview on The Epoch Times show American Thought Leaders, Bill Gertz said that the database is a key piece of evidence that will aid in exposing the CCP’s influence operations worldwide. 

“I think it’s important to understand that membership in the Chinese Communist Party makes those people devoted not to the nation of China or to the people of China, but to the political party of the CCP [Chinese Communist Party]. And they definitely can be tasked to do any task that the party wants, whether that’s collecting intelligence, suborning foreign officials, and gathering information that could be useful for government and party agencies,” he said on the program

Matt Warren, a professor of cybersecurity at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, said that most of the CCP members in the database are working either in IT-related or defense companies. These people are likely passing private information from the infiltrated companies to the communist government. Warren believes that these CCP-affiliated people are a major security risk. He suggests these companies should quickly bolster their safeguards. 

Many CCP members also work inside British consulates

One member was found to be working close to a team of MI6 officers using diplomatic cover. British MP Iain Duncan asked the government to immediately expel all CCP members from consuls in China.

Many CCP members work in IT companies. (Image: Pixabay)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also recently raised concerns about China’s infiltration of American businesses and educational institutions. 

“We’ve seen this everywhere, and President Trump’s been the first President of the United States, and, frankly, one of the first global leaders to identify this challenge from the Chinese Communist Party… They have infiltrated our schools, and they spend money on research projects and so co-opt our institutions that are higher learning and research. They now infiltrate — we’ve seen this — into our government, into our businesses. President Trump called this out. We’ve begun to push back against it; there’s a lot more work to do,” he told Breitbart.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleRumors US Treasury at Odds With Trump Ban on Chinese Military Investment Are Unfounded: Mnuchin, Pompeo
Next articleYouTube Employs People With CCP Ties
Vision Times Staffhttps://www.visiontimes.com
Vision Times is a kaleidoscopic view into the most interesting stories on the web. We also have a special talent for China stories — read About Us to find out why. Vision Times. Fascinating stuff.

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

Nashville Designated ‘National Defense Airspace’, to Be Protected With Deadly Force

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) declared Nashville as National Defense Airspace on Friday following an early Christmas morning bombing near the AT&T building in...
Read more
U.S.

COVID Bill: Illegal Aliens, Pakistanis and Egyptians Gain At The Expense of Americans

On Thursday, Dec. 24, lawmakers in the House of Representatives attempted to make changes to the $900 billion COVID-19 aid package that was recently...
Read more
U.S.

Biden Story Implicates Many Powerful People Connected With Communist China

In a recent interview with Fox News covered by Real Clear Politics, writer and president of the Government Accountability Institute Peter Schweizer claimed: “Lots...
Read more

Most Popular

Nashville Designated ‘National Defense Airspace’, to Be Protected With Deadly Force

U.S.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) declared Nashville as National Defense Airspace on Friday following an early Christmas morning bombing near the AT&T building in...
Read more

COVID Bill: Illegal Aliens, Pakistanis and Egyptians Gain At The Expense of Americans

U.S.
On Thursday, Dec. 24, lawmakers in the House of Representatives attempted to make changes to the $900 billion COVID-19 aid package that was recently...
Read more

Biden Story Implicates Many Powerful People Connected With Communist China

U.S.
In a recent interview with Fox News covered by Real Clear Politics, writer and president of the Government Accountability Institute Peter Schweizer claimed: “Lots...
Read more

China Uses US Newspapers to Spread ‘Insidious Narratives’ on Organ Harvesting: Gordon Chang

U.S.
Communist China has been using American newspapers as a vehicle for its misleading narratives on organ harvesting in U.S. newspapers, according to China expert...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times