A Dialogue Between the Folk Aesthetics of Taiwan and the Culture of the Iberian Peninsula

Though COVID-19 is rampant in many places around the world, famous Taiwanese steel sculpture artist Hung Yi has reached a significant milestone in his career as an artist by holding solo exhibitions in Taiwan and Spain at the same time.

Exhibition at Taipei 101 in Taiwan

Themed “New Year Party Taipei 101,” the exhibition is held from Dec. 2, 2020 through Feb. 21, 2021 at Taipei 101, which was once the tallest building in the world.

Hung Yi’s solo exhibition at the Taipei 101 in Taiwan. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

Please watch the following video of “A Dialogue Between Taiwanese Folk Aesthetics and the Culture in Iberian Peninsula.”

There are 27 eye-catching artworks displayed at this iconic skyscraper, including the four pieces exhibited at the Taipei 101 Observatory located on the 89th floor of the building.

One of Hung Yi’s steel sculptures displayed at the Taipei 101 in Taiwan. (Image: Hung Yi Art Gallery)

In particular, the exhibition of Hung Yi’s classic work Descendants of the Dragon on the west side of the Observatory symbolizes Hung’s bringing the spirit of the Oriental dragon from the Orient to the West.

Hung Yi’s classic work ‘Descendants of the Dragon’ exhibited in Taipei 101 Observatory. (Image: Hung Yi Art Gallery)

Exhibition at the City of Arts and Sciences in Spain

The exhibition is held at the City of Arts and Sciences in Spain’s third-largest city, Valencia, from Dec. 17, 2020 through Feb. 21, 2021. With the theme of “Galaxias Hung,” a series of 14 giant sculptures are displayed at the Paseo del Arte and the north lake of the Hemisfèric.

Hung Yi’s fascinating artworks exhibited at City of Arts and Sciences in Spain. (Image: Hung Yi Art Gallery)

Hung Yi is the first Asian artist to hold a solo exhibition at the City of Arts and Sciences. Displayed at the largest scientific and cultural complexes in Europe, Hung Yi’s magnificent sculptures are as impressive as the avant-garde architecture of the splendid City of Arts and Sciences.

A giant artwork created by Hung Yi is exhibited at City of Arts and Sciences in Spain. (Image: Hung Yi Art Gallery)

It is especially meaningful to have exhibitions at Taipei 101 in Taiwan and City of Arts and Sciences in Spain at the same time, as these two places are equally noted for their unique architectural achievements. These exhibits are in fact a dialogue between Taiwanese folk aesthetics and the culture in the Iberian Peninsula.

Following the exhibition at the City of Arts and Sciences, the 14 artworks will be exhibited in four other Spanish cities, including Alicante, Benidorm, Málaga, and Madrid.

The solo exhibition in Hong Kong

Besides the exhibits in Taiwan and Spain, Hung Yi has another solo exhibition being held in Hong Kong as well. With the theme of “Winter Joy,” the exhibition in Hong Kong is taking place at the Artspace K from Oct. 17, 2020 through Feb. 21, 2021.

One of Hung Yi’s works exhibited at Hong Kong’s Artspace K. (Image: Hung Yi Art Gallery)

It is significant that the exhibit with the theme of “Winter Joy” is held in Hong Kong during this time of the year, as it implies that the cold winter will soon give way to a beautiful spring, and extreme sorrow will soon turn to joy.

Joint opening ceremony at the Taipei 101

The joint opening ceremony for the exhibitions in Taiwan and Spain was held on Dec. 17, 2020. Through Internet connections, the ceremony was held at Taiwan’s Taipei 101 and Spain’s City of Arts and Sciences simultaneously.

Among dozens of distinguished guests present at Taipei 101 were the president of Taipei 101, Spain’s Representative to Taiwan, local politicians, government officials, and other celebrities from Taiwan’s artistic and academic circles.

Hung Yi poses at the joint opening ceremony at the Taipei 101 in Taiwan. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

All the remarks given by Hung Yi and some distinguished guests at the ceremony in Taipei could be seen by those in Spain, and the exhibit in Spain’s City of Arts and Sciences could be seen on the screen at the ceremony in Taipei 101 as well.

About the artist

Hung Yi is one of Taiwan‘s most well-known contemporary artists. He gathers inspirations from everyday life and blends them with Taiwan’s grassroots culture to create a distinct style featuring exaggerated and playful animals with childlike designs and vibrant colors.

The Hung Yi Art Gallery in southern Taiwan’s Changhua County. (Image: Hung Yi Art Gallery)

His works have been extensively exhibited across Taiwan and some other countries, including the United States, Japan, South Korea, Italy, China, and Hong Kong.

One of Hung Yi’s steel sculptures displayed at Hung Yi Gallery in southern Taiwan. (Image: Julia Fu / Vision Times)

To house his extensive artworks, the artist has established a steel sculpture museum dubbed the Hung Yi Art Gallery in Southern Taiwan’s Changhua County. Covering an area of over 3,300 square meters (0.8 acres), dozens of his fascinating works are displayed either inside the gallery, on the top of the roof and patios, or scattered across the lawn in front of the building.

With the conviction that beautiful dreams give rise to art creations, Hung Yi noted that his dream is to have a solo exhibition in Africa, and even on other planets in our galaxy in the future. He stressed that he really wishes to take his sculpture animals to travel around the world, including outer space. To make his dream come true, he said that his creations of African animal sculptures and an extraterrestrial have been underway.

