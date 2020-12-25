Home Science Space Researchers Use Origami to Solve Space Travel Challenge
ScienceSpace

Researchers Use Origami to Solve Space Travel Challenge

By Troy Oakes
0
0
Researchers have used origami, the ancient Japanese art of paper folding, to possibly solve a key challenge for outer space travel — how to store and move fuel to rocket engines. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

Researchers have used origami, the ancient Japanese art of paper folding, to possibly solve a key challenge for outer space travel — how to store and move fuel to rocket engines. The researchers have developed an origami-inspired, folded plastic fuel bladder that doesn’t crack at super cold temperatures and could someday be used to store and pump fuel.

Led by graduate student Kjell Westra and Jake Leachman, associate professor in the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, the researchers have published their work in the journal Cryogenics.

The researchers have developed an origami-inspired, folded plastic fuel bladder that doesn’t crack at super cold temperatures and could someday be used to store and pump fuel. (Image: Washington State University) 

The challenge of fuels management has been an important limiting factor in space travel, largely restricting space travel to either shorter trips for large amounts of cargo or to small satellites for long duration missions. In the early days of the U.S. space program in the 1960s and 1970s, researchers tried to develop round balloons to store and pump liquid hydrogen fuel. They failed. Every bladder would shatter or leak as they tried to squeeze it at the required very cold temperatures for the liquid fuels. The heartiest designs only lasted five cycles.

Kjell Westra (Image: Washington State University) 

The researchers abandoned the effort and instead came to rely on less ideal propellant management devices. Current systems use metal plates and the principle of surface tension to manage liquid fuels, but the systems are slow and can only dribble out fuels in small quantities, so the size of fuel tanks and missions are limited. Leachman said:

“Folks have been trying to make bags for rocket fuel for a long time. We currently don’t do large, long-duration trips because we can’t store fuel long enough in space.”

Through a literature search, Westra came upon a paper in which researchers developed some origami-based bellows. Researchers started studying origami in the 1980s and 1990s with the idea of making use of its complex shapes and interesting mechanical behavior.

Jake Leachman (Image: Washington State University) 

The origami folds spread out stresses on the material, making it less likely to tear. Using a thin Mylar plastic sheet, Westra and collaborators in the Hydrogen Properties for Energy Research laboratory decided to apply the design he saw to develop a fuel bladder. Westra said:

“The best solutions are the ones that are already ready-made and that you can then transfer to what you’re working on.”

Having never tried origami before, he said it took a couple tries and a few hours with a YouTube video to figure out how to fold the bellows. Once he folded it, he tested it in liquid nitrogen at about 77 degrees Kelvin. The researchers found that the bladder can be squeezed at least 100 times without breaking or leaking under cold conditions. They’ve since demonstrated the bellows numerous times, and it still doesn’t have holes in it. Leachman said:

“We think we’ve solved a key problem that was holding everybody back. We’re kind of excited about that.”

The researchers are now beginning to conduct more rigorous testing. They plan to do testing with liquid hydrogen, assessing how well they can store and expel fuel and comparing the flow rates of their bladder with current systems. Westra recently received a NASA graduate fellowship to continue the project. Leachman said:

“Kjell’s success is a perfect example of great WSU students studying what’s out there and then being in the right place at the right time to make it happen.”

Provided by: Washington State University [Note: Materials may be edited for content and length.]

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleBeijing Shows Jack Ma Who’s Boss
Next articleNavarro: 379,000 Illegal Ballots Cast in Michigan
Troy Oakes

Troy was born and raised in Australia and has always wanted to know why and how things work, which led him to his love for science. He is a professional photographer and enjoys taking pictures of Australia's beautiful landscapes. He is also a professional storm chaser where he currently lives in Hervey Bay, Australia.

RELATED ARTICLES

Space

Advisors To Biden: “Cooperate With China on Space”

Joe Biden’s top advisors are reportedly asking him to cooperate with China on space exploration as a way to ease tensions between the two...
Read more
Space

Recently Discovered Comet Seen During 2020 Total Solar Eclipse

As Chile and Argentina witnessed the total solar eclipse on Dec. 14, 2020, unbeknownst to skywatchers, a tiny speck was flying past the Sun...
Read more
Space

Study Finds Meteoric Evidence for a Previously Unknown Asteroid

A Southwest Research Institute-led team of scientists has identified a potentially new meteorite parent asteroid by studying a small shard of a meteorite that...
Read more

Most Popular

Japan Sets Record $52-Billion Military Budget to Counter Communist China

World Events
Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga has announced a record Ministry of Defense budget. Starting April 01, 2021, the annual military budget will be...
Read more

China Uses US Newspapers to Spread ‘Insidious Narratives’ on Organ Harvesting: Gordon Chang

U.S.
Communist China has been using American newspapers as a vehicle for its misleading narratives on organ harvesting in U.S. newspapers, according to China expert...
Read more

Navarro: 379,000 Illegal Ballots Cast in Michigan

U.S.
White House advisor Peter Navarro has claimed that 379,000 illegal ballots were possibly cast in the state of Michigan during the presidential race. He...
Read more

Researchers Use Origami to Solve Space Travel Challenge

Space
Researchers have used origami, the ancient Japanese art of paper folding, to possibly solve a key challenge for outer space travel — how to...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times