Navarro: 379,000 Illegal Ballots Cast in Michigan

White House advisor Peter Navarro has claimed that 379,000 illegal ballots were possibly cast in the state of Michigan during the presidential race. He made the claim on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast and pointed out this number is more than twice the vote margin Biden has over Trump. Biden leads by 154,188 votes in Michigan.

Navarro says that he has receipts to prove his claim and points out that 174,384 votes were registered without conducting any proper voter identification while another 195,000 votes were the result of “inexplicable vote surges.” He refused to share what the ‘receipts’ actually are. On Nov, 4 when votes were being counted, Trump was leading comfortably against Biden during a nine-hour period. Around 6:30 AM, Biden’s votes suddenly rose by 141,258 votes within just five seconds. This is almost 30 times the expected vote count for that time period, which is clearly suspect. During this time, Trump only received 5,968 votes. Another such freak incident occurred in Michigan around 3:50 AM ET when Biden got 54,497 votes while Trump only received 4,718 votes in his favor.

A spokesperson of the Michigan Secretary of State’s office dismissed Navarro’s concerns, arguing that the reason for the sudden surge in votes was because absentee ballots were introduced into the counting process. However, even if the absentee ballots were introduced, it is highly unlikely for a single candidate to get nearly 24 times the number of votes as the other candidate in the same time frame, especially in a closely contested election.

In a recently released report, Navarro presented the danger of not resolving such election irregularities. “If these election irregularities are not fully investigated prior to Inauguration Day and thereby effectively allowed to stand, this nation runs the very real risk of never being able to have a fair presidential election again – with the down-ballot Senate races scheduled for January 5 in Georgia an initial test case of this looming risk,” he said in the report.

Navarro says that the Democratic Party implemented a coordinated strategy to break or bend the laws during the election. (Image: YouTube / Screenshot)

Navarro says that the Democratic Party implemented a coordinated strategy to break or bend the laws during the election. This includes violating the Equal Protection Clause granted by the American constitution, mishandling ballots, irregularities in voting machines, and so on. He believes that it is their hatred of Trump that drove them to break the law and win the election at any cost. Navarro is contacting several states to examine the various fraud allegations. He is disappointed that GOP-led legislatures in the states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia have failed in acting against allegations of election fraud.

Meanwhile, state officials in Michigan have apparently redacted information in an audit report on the Dominion voting machines that showed the election outcome was changed. The audit, conducted by Allied Security Operations Group earlier in December in Antrim County, had found that the systems were intentionally designed to influence election results. The report advised that Dominion should never be used in Michigan and that the results of Antrim County should not have been certified. This is the same county that had initially branded Biden as the winner of the election, only to later correct the “skewed result’ and announce Trump as the winner.

Russell Ramsland Jr., who led the team that produced the audit report, is unhappy with the redactions. “The original report had log evidence that we published in the report to show exactly what we did and exactly the findings. Now, those did ultimately get redacted. And so now, the complaint is ‘well, but there’s no real proof and Dominion says ‘no, these things can’t be done’… But at that point, Dominion’s argument is no longer with us. Dominion’s argument is with their own user’s manual and their own logs, because the logs—had they been able to be published—show very clearly that the RCV [ranked-choice voting] algorithm was enacted. It shows very clearly that the error messages were massive. It was very clearly [sic] that races were flipped,” he said to The Epoch Times.

