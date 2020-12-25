Home Animals Wild Life Massive Prehistoric Crocodile Emerges From Australia
AnimalsWild Life

Massive Prehistoric Crocodile Emerges From Australia

By Troy Oakes
0
0
A prehistoric croc measuring more than five meters long — dubbed the ‘swamp king’ — ruled Southeastern Queensland waterways only a few million years ago. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

A prehistoric crocodile measuring more than five meters long — dubbed the “swamp king” — ruled Southeastern Queensland waterways only a few million years ago. University of Queensland researchers identified the new species of prehistoric croc — which they named Paludirex vincenti — from fossils first unearthed in the 1980s.

Skull pieces of Paludirex vincenti. (Image: Jorgo Ristevski)

UQ Ph.D. candidate Jorgo Ristevski, from UQ’s School of Biological Sciences, said they named the species after Geoff Vincent who discovered the giant fossilized skull near the town of Chinchilla, adding:

“In Latin, ‘Paludirex’ means ‘swamp king’, and ‘vincenti’ honours the late Mr Vincent, for several years the fossilised skull was on display in the Queensland Museum, before it was donated to the Chinchilla Museum in 2011. The ‘swamp king’ was one intimidating croc.

“Its fossilised skull measures around 65 centimetres, so we estimate Paludirex vincenti was at least five metres long. The largest crocodylian today is the Indo-Pacific crocodile, Crocodylus porosus, which grows to about the same size. But Paludirex had a broader, more heavy-set skull so it would’ve resembled an Indo-Pacific crocodile on steroids.”

Paludirex was one of the top predators in Australia a few million years ago, capable of preying on giant prehistoric marsupials. Ristevski said:

“The waterways of the Darling Downs would once have been a very dangerous place because of it.”

Size comparison between Paludirex vincenti and a 1.8m tall human. (Image: Jorgo Ristevski)

Mr. Ristevski’s supervisor, Dr. Steve Salisbury, said various species of prehistoric crocodylians had existed in Australia:

“Crocs have been an important component of Australia’s fauna for millions of years. But the two species we have today — Crocodylus porosus and Crocodylus johnstoni — are only recent arrivals, and were not part of the endemic croc fauna that existed here from about 55 million years ago.

“Whether Paludirex vincenti went extinct as a result of competition with species like Crocodylus porosus is hard to say. The alternative is that it went extinct as the climate dried, and the river systems it once inhabited contracted we’re currently investigating both scenarios.”

The research has been published in the open access journal PeerJ.

Provided by: University of Queensland [Note: Materials may be edited for content and length.]

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleCanada Invited the PLA To Observe Military Training
Next articleBeijing Shows Jack Ma Who’s Boss
Troy Oakes

Troy was born and raised in Australia and has always wanted to know why and how things work, which led him to his love for science. He is a professional photographer and enjoys taking pictures of Australia's beautiful landscapes. He is also a professional storm chaser where he currently lives in Hervey Bay, Australia.

RELATED ARTICLES

Wild Life

3 Billion Animals Impacted by Fires, Including 60,000 Koalas

Estimates that some 3 billion animals were killed or misplaced by the 2019-20 mega-fires in Australia have been confirmed — with a breakdown by...
Read more
Wild Life

Mass Culling of Minks Forces Shut Down of Major Denmark Fur Seller

Danish officials recently announced plans to kill off the country’s 15 million farm minks due to COVID-19 concerns. As a result, one of the...
Read more
Wild Life

The Innocent Macaque Monkeys of Taichung

Uncle Guo, who grew up in Dakeng, Taichung, as a farmer's son, often chased off the Taiwanese macaque monkeys to protect his orchard from...
Read more

Most Popular

Japan Sets Record $52-Billion Military Budget to Counter Communist China

World Events
Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga has announced a record Ministry of Defense budget. Starting April 01, 2021, the annual military budget will be...
Read more

China Uses US Newspapers to Spread ‘Insidious Narratives’ on Organ Harvesting: Gordon Chang

U.S.
Communist China has been using American newspapers as a vehicle for its misleading narratives on organ harvesting in U.S. newspapers, according to China expert...
Read more

Navarro: 379,000 Illegal Ballots Cast in Michigan

U.S.
White House advisor Peter Navarro has claimed that 379,000 illegal ballots were possibly cast in the state of Michigan during the presidential race. He...
Read more

Researchers Use Origami to Solve Space Travel Challenge

Space
Researchers have used origami, the ancient Japanese art of paper folding, to possibly solve a key challenge for outer space travel — how to...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times