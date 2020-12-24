Home Science Space Recently Discovered Comet Seen During 2020 Total Solar Eclipse
ScienceSpace

Recently Discovered Comet Seen During 2020 Total Solar Eclipse

By Troy Oakes
0
0
This comet was first spotted in satellite data by Thai amateur astronomer Worachate Boonplod. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

As Chile and Argentina witnessed the total solar eclipse on Dec. 14, 2020, unbeknownst to skywatchers, a tiny speck was flying past the Sun — a recently discovered comet.

This comet was first spotted in satellite data by Thai amateur astronomer Worachate Boonplod on the NASA-funded Sungrazer Project — a citizen science project that invites anyone to search for and discover new comets in images from the joint European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory, or SOHO.

The recently discovered comet C/2020 X3 (SOHO) seen in the LASCO C2 camera on the ESA/NASA SOHO observatory. (Image: ESA / NASA / SOHO / Karl Battams)

Boonplod discovered the comet on Dec. 13, the day before the eclipse. He knew the eclipse was coming and was eager to see whether his new comet discovery might appear in the Sun’s outer atmosphere as a small speck in eclipse photographs.

The comet, named C/2020 X3 (SOHO) by the Minor Planet Center, is a “Kreutz” sungrazer. This family of comets originated from a large parent comet that broke up into smaller fragments well over a thousand years ago and continues to orbit around the Sun today. Kreutz sungrazing comets are most commonly found in SOHO images. SOHO’s camera works by mimicking total solar eclipses: A solid occulting disk blocks out the otherwise blinding light of the Sun, revealing dimmer features in its outer atmosphere and other celestial objects like comets. To date, 4,108 comets have been discovered in SOHO images, with this comet being the 3,524th Kreutz sungrazer spotted.

(left) The LASCO C2 camera on the ESA/NASA SOHO observatory shows comet C/2020 X3 (SOHO) in the bottom left-hand corner. (right) A composite image of the total solar eclipse on Dec. 14, 2020, based on 65 frames taken by Andreas Möller (Arbeitskreis Meteore e.V.) in Piedras del Aguila, Argentina, and processed by Jay Pasachoff and Roman Vanur. (Image: ESA / NASA / SOHO / Andreas Möller (Arbeitskreis Meteore e.V.)/processed by Jay Pasachoff and Roman Vanur / Joy Ng. Eclipse image used with permission)

Around the time the eclipse image was taken, the comet was traveling at roughly 450,000 miles per hour, about 2.7 million miles from the Sun’s surface. The comet was around 50 feet in diameter — about the length of a semitruck. It then disintegrated to dust particles due to intense solar radiation, a few hours before reaching its closest point to the Sun.

Provided by: Joy Ng, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center [Note: Materials may be edited for content and length.]

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleAustralians Call for Boycott of Chinese Businesses
Next articleVeterinarians Make List of Top 5 Pet Gifts
Troy Oakes

Troy was born and raised in Australia and has always wanted to know why and how things work, which led him to his love for science. He is a professional photographer and enjoys taking pictures of Australia's beautiful landscapes. He is also a professional storm chaser where he currently lives in Hervey Bay, Australia.

RELATED ARTICLES

Space

Study Finds Meteoric Evidence for a Previously Unknown Asteroid

A Southwest Research Institute-led team of scientists has identified a potentially new meteorite parent asteroid by studying a small shard of a meteorite that...
Read more
Space

Hubble Pins Down Weird Exoplanet with Far-Flung Orbit

A exoplanet in an unlikely orbit around a double star 336 light-years away may offer a clue to a mystery much closer to home:...
Read more
Space

Space Weather Discovery Puts ‘Habitable Planets’ at Risk

Using radio signals as an indicator of stellar activity will allow astronomers to determine "space weather" in nearby solar systems. The news is not...
Read more

Most Popular

Veterinarians Make List of Top 5 Pet Gifts

Animals
Veterinarians at Washington State University’s Veterinary Teaching Hospital have compiled a list of the top five gifts to improve pet health this holiday season. Dr. Jessica...
Read more

Recently Discovered Comet Seen During 2020 Total Solar Eclipse

Space
As Chile and Argentina witnessed the total solar eclipse on Dec. 14, 2020, unbeknownst to skywatchers, a tiny speck was flying past the Sun...
Read more

Australians Call for Boycott of Chinese Businesses

China
Not taking it lying down, Australians call for a boycott of Chinese businesses. Around 41 wineries and vineyards have called for boycotting of all...
Read more

Sequoia Bankruptcy Filings Reveal Major Issues with Smartmatic and Dominion

Uncategorized
A 2012 filing of the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado stated that Sequoia Voting Systems was “indirectly owned by Venezeulan citizens'' before...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times