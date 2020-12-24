President Donald Trump released a video filmed at the Whitehouse yesterday calling a recent bill passed in the Senate a “disgrace.” He threatened to veto the bill, which he suggested does not do enough to help the American people who need it.

Trump opened his speech by commenting on how the Democrats cruelly blocked COVID relief legislation in the summer to advance their extreme left-wing agenda, and now, after taking forever to get Congress to pass a bill, Trump said of the bill “it really is a disgrace.”

Trump said that the bill, which is around 5,000 pages, was likely not read by anyone because of its length and complexity. He criticized the content by saying, “It’s called the COVID relief bill, but it has almost nothing to do with COVID.”

Trump said that legislators need to send him a fitting piece of legislation by his criteria—or else the next administration will have to sign off on the measure

The President then went on to list all the spending on foreign aid, including the following:

– $85.5 million to Cambodia

– $134 million to Burma

– $1.3 billion to Egypt

– $25 million for gender programs in Pakistan

– $505 million to various South American countries

He mentioned that the money given to Egypt will likely go towards buying Russian military equipment. He also criticized the spending for American government funded enterprises, like giving $40 million to the Kennedy Center, which is not even open, and $2.5 million to count the number of Amberjack fish in the Gulf of Mexico.

Trump also criticized the amount given to illegal aliens saying, “The bill also allows stimulus checks for the family members of illegal aliens, allowing them to get up to $1800 each, this is far more than the Americans are given.” The amount allocated in the bill for American citizens is $600.

“It wasn’t their fault; it was China’s fault.” President Donald Trump. Image:Wikipedia

Trump wrapped up by stating, “Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries’ lobbyists and special interests, while sending the bare minimum to the American people who needed it.” He remarked that COVID was not the American people’s fault, but “China’s fault” and concluded his speech by stating:

“I’m asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2000, or $4000 for a couple. I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package, and maybe that administration will be me and we will get it done.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi agreed with Trump about the stimulus checks being too low and suggested an amendment could quickly be made to increase stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000. She said on Twitter:

“Mr. President, sign the bill to keep government open! Urge McConnell and McCarthy to agree with the Democratic unanimous consent request for $2,000 direct payments! This can be done by noon on Christmas Eve!”

Trump has also recently threatened to veto a defense bill that would have served as a liability shield for social media companies, while meanwhile being a boon for China, as reported by the Epoch Times.

