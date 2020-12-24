Media Reverses Position After Smartmatic Legal Threats

In the past few days, several media outlets that have typically been supportive of President Trump and allegations of voter fraud have posted fact sheets that appear to be “setting the record straight” about Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems.

These clarifications come in response to Smartmatic’s threats of civil litigation to Fox, Newsmax, and One America News Network. These media outlets had claimed that Smartmatic and Dominion were used to switch votes from Donald Trump to Joe Biden or were compromised by foreign actors in the Nov. 3 election.

The Associated Press makes the bold claim in a Dec. 21 article, “The companies deny several statements made about them, and there is no evidence any voting system switched or deleted votes in the 2020 election.”

Fox News aired a two-minute segment during shows hosted by Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Jeanine Pirro. The segment was a question and answer session between an offscreen voice and Eddie Perez, a “voting technology expert” at Open Source Election Technology Institute. Perez stated “I have not seen any evidence that Smartmatic software was used to delete, change or alter anything related to vote tabulations.”

On Dec. 19, Newsmax posted an article that stayed on their front page through Monday titled “Facts About Dominion, Smartmatic You Should Know.” The article made several very authoritative statements.

Hiding the connections

Smartmatic licensed Dominion’s optical voting systems for use in the 2010 Philippines Election. This was stated in a 2012 filing with the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado filed by SVS Holdings. SVS Holdings is a shell company created by Smartmatic in 2007 to do nothing more than hold all the shares of Sequoia Voting Systems.

Sequoia Voting Systems was acquired by Smartmatic in 2005. It was restructured after it came under investigation by the U.S. government for being “indirectly owned by Venezeulan citizens.”

“While Smartmatic was pursuing claims against Debtor [SVS Holdings] in 2009, it entered into a licensing agreement with Dominion whereby it licensed Dominion’s optical scan voting systems for purposes that included securing a contract for the Philippine elections in 2010,” says the filing.

Mainstream media also claims that no evidence has been offered that Dominion or Smartmatic used software or reprogrammed software that manipulated votes in the 2020 election.

Between the Rudy Giuliani-led Trump team investigation and Sidney Powell and Lin Wood’s independent efforts, there is a mountain of evidence. For example, Sidney Powell has almost 1,200 pages of exhibits filed in Michigan alone for her pending Supreme Court lawsuits.

At a minimum, the audit of Dominion machines in Antrim County shows startling security issues and irregularities with Dominion’s deployment and recount of votes.

The evidence should not be dismissed by mainstream media. It needs to be heard in a court of law and ruled on by a judge or justice.

Mainstream media also misleads the public, stating that Smartmatic is a U.S. company and not owned by the Venezuelan government, Hugo Chavez or any foreign official or entity.

This is technically true but hides the Venezuelan connections. Smartmatic acquired Sequoia Voting Systems, which is connected to Venezuelan citizens. Smartmatic then placed its Sequoia shares into a holding company to evade investigation by U.S. regulators. Dominion also bought Sequoia Voting Systems In 2010.

In July of 2010, John Wack of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) wrote to NIST’s Technical Guidelines Development Committee about his reservations in implementing Dominion’s voting systems.

In his letter he states that Dominion, “a little known foreign company engaged in Internet voting and with no reported income” became “the first or second largest voting machine company in the United States” after acquiring Diebold.

Wack said that Diebold and its former CEO Walden O’Dell faced federal charges of fraud. O’Dell even “wrote a letter in which he said he would deliver Ohio for then-President George Bush in the 2004 Presidential Election.”

According to Wack, Dominion had acquired “Sequoia Voting Systems, the voting machines of which rely on proprietary source code developed and owned by Smartmatic, a company headquartered in Venezuela with ties to the Hugo Chavez government of Venezuela.”

Elephant in the room

The real ‘red elephant’ in the room is what no mainstream media dares to touch: Dominion’s ownership by entities tied directly to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Dominion’s parent company is Staple Street Capital, described as a “New York-based, leading middle-market private equity firm.” Staple Street acquired Dominion in 2018 for an undisclosed amount.

The deal was arranged by a security firm, UBS Securities LLC, a division of UBS Americas Inc., which falls under UBS Group Inc.

On Dec. 4, The Epoch Times reported that “Three of four board members of UBS Securities LLC are Chinese according to Bloomberg, at least one of whom appears to reside in Hong Kong.” However, the same Bloomberg profile today shows only one Board Member, Samuel Molinaro.

One of the Chinese names previously found in the profile was Ye Xiang, founder of VisionGain Capital who was Secretary for Foreign Financial Institutions for the People’s Bank of China.

The Epoch Times stated that “Staple Street Capital made significant changes to its website recently. Information about Team, Executive Board, and Portfolio have all been deleted.”

In 2014, UBS Securities LLP arranged a private placement of $200 million for Staple Street Capital II, L.P. Staple Street Capital III, L.P. then formed in 2020.

Staple Street Capital III obtained $400 million from UBS Securities LLP in October of this year.

After Beijing Securities failed, CCP state-run enterprises established UBS Securities Co. Ltd. It’s headquartered in Beijing. UBS and the International Finance Corporation purchased 24.99% of the company in order to flout CCP rules limiting foreign investment to less than 25%.

The remaining 75 percent of UBS Securities Co. Ltd. is owned by various CCP state-run enterprises.

Cheng Yi-Sun was involved in the establishment of UBS Securities and served as its General Manager. He said “UBS Securities in Beijing is actually a Chinese Communist Party company and a small share of the UBS Group was given to UBS just to use the name ‘UBS’.”

In 2018, the communist regime changed its laws to allow foreign companies to become controlling shareholders in China. UBS Securities Co. Ltd. then became a subsidiary of UBS Group Inc. when the latter acquired a total 51% interest in the former.

According to a 2010 article by CCP propaganda mouthpiece People’s Daily, China’s Vice Premier Wang Qishan met with UBS Vice Chairman Leon Brittan, demonstrating that UBS had become a political asset of Party officials.

Wang Qishan is currently Vice President of China, making him the most powerful person in the country behind only President Xi Jinping.

Since UBS is invariably linked with the CCP, and UBS is the sole owner of Staple Street Capital, the parent company of Dominion Voting Systems, it is difficult to believe that $600 million in capital was injected into Staple Street with no strings attached.

The reality is that China is President Trump’s greatest adversary. China has also “made a friend” of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Under these circumstances, China was able to install voting machines it controls in each of the battleground states of this year’s historic, must-win presidential election.

It’s fair to question how Joe Biden, who had little popular appeal, could have earned the most votes of any presidential candidate in U.S. history with 81 million votes. Furthermore, he eclipsed the wildly popular incumbent President Trump who earned 74 million votes, a big uptick from his 2016 win.

But the real question to ask is: on such an important matter that affects the future of the country and shows itself to be a major issue of national security, why is mainstream media not only failing to investigate election fraud and show credible evidence, it’s also whitewashing Dominion Voting Systems and the Chinese Communist Party?