Biden Story Implicates Many Powerful People in Connected with Communist China

In a recent interview with Fox News covered by Real Clear Politics, writer and President of the Government Accountability Institute, Peter Schweizer claimed that “Lots of powerful people want the Biden story to go away, because it has direct implications on themselves.”

Schweizer called out Senator Mitch McConnell for his ties to China, and claimed that if McConnell said something that the Chinese did not like, then they could destroy the family business that he is tied to. He said that .

Mitch McConnell is a Republican Senator from Kentucky and has been involved with the Senate since 1985. The Nation claims that, “McConnell’s ties to the Chaos go back to the late 1980s, when James Chao began donating to the senator.” James Chao founded the company Foremost Maritime in the 60’s after moving to America from Taiwan. According to the Nation, the business is “shrouded from public view, concealing its identity and limiting its legal liability through an array of tax shelters and foreign registrations,” while “the ownership of the company’s vessels… is obscured through a byzantine structure of tax entities.”

In 1993 McConnell married James Chao’s daughter, Republican activist Elaine Chao. She eventually became Secretary of Labor in the George W. Bush cabinet. In 2008, James Chao gave Mitch McConnell and his wife a gift of between $5-25 million, which made him one of the wealthiest Republicans in the senate with a net worth around $22.8 million.

In 2014 a Foremost Maritime ship called the Ping May was checked by Columbian Coast Guards in the Caribbean and found to have 40 kilograms of cocaine, an amount which at the time would value $3.3 millon.

In Peter Schweizer’s book “Secret Empires” he writes, “While politicians and their spouses are often subject to rigid regulations on what gifts they can accept and what sort of business they can conduct, others around them, like their friends or children, have no such obstacles. So while a politician could theoretically wind up in prison for accepting $10,000 for doling out favors, establishing overseas connections that could land your children multi-million-dollar deals is harder to detect, and often legal.”

Schweizer adds, “Foreign entities cannot legally make campaign contributions, so using this approach creates an alternative way to curry favor and influence America’s political leaders. Simply camouflaging these transactions as business agreements provides another shield of plausible deniability.”

Perceived favors include McConnell’s defending China and urging the U.S. to be “ambiguous” about its relations with Taiwan, and Elaine Chao as Secretary of Labour trying to ease up on China’s worker’s rights practices. She also dismissed a report about Chinese espionage in 2000, claiming that China could pose no threat to the U.S.

Presently, Hunter Biden is under federal investigation for tax evasion by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware. Federal authorities were extremely quiet about the investigation until after the election. The Epoch Times recently reported that 9.4% of Biden voters surveyed in key battleground states would not have voted for Biden if they knew the intricacies of his son’s business dealings with China, Russia and the Ukraine.

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 22: Hunter Biden attends Usher’s New Look Foundation – World Leadership Conference & Awards 2011 – Day 3 at Cobb Energy Center on July 22, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image: Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Usher’s New Look Foundation)

While Joe Biden and the majority of mainstream media continue to claim that evidence from his son’s laptop is Russian disinformation, recent Vision Times articles cover evidence showing Joe Biden’s potential link to Hunter’s dealings with Chinese Nationals Gongwen Dong and Ye Jainming. The evidence includes emails, text messages, and testimony from Tony Bobulinski regarding a meeting with Ye Jainming. Jianming has ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army, and has been detained since 2018 in China for charges of bribery.

A U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs report has confirmed Hunter’s questionable business dealings, and states: “The records acquired by the Committees show consistent, significant and extensive financial connections among and between Hunter Biden, James Biden, Sara Biden, Devon Archer, and Chinese nationals connected to the Communist regime and its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) as well as other foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds. These connections and the vast amount of money transferred among and between them don’t just raise conflicts of interest concerns, they raise criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns.”

Schweizer also named Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein as politicians with family members who have business deals with China, and warned that the Chinese Communist government is seeking to “decapitate our political leadership by giving sweetheart deals to the family members of our political class… The question is are we going to do something or let it pass.”