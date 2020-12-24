Home U.S. Biden Story Implicates Many Powerful People in Connected with Communist China
U.S.Featured

Biden Story Implicates Many Powerful People in Connected with Communist China

By Chris Cheng
0
0
Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao
LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 03: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), delivers his victory speech next to his wife, Elaine Chao, at the Omni Louisville Hotel on November 3, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. McConnell has reportedly defeated his opponent, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath, marking his seventh consecutive U.S. Senate win. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

In a recent interview with Fox News covered by Real Clear Politics, writer and President of the Government Accountability Institute, Peter Schweizer claimed that “Lots of powerful people want the Biden story to go away, because it has direct implications on themselves.”

Schweizer called out Senator Mitch McConnell for his ties to China, and claimed that if McConnell said something that the Chinese did not like, then they could destroy the family business that he is tied to. He said that . 

Mitch McConnell is a Republican Senator from Kentucky and has been involved with the Senate since 1985. The Nation claims that, “McConnell’s ties to the Chaos go back to the late 1980s, when James Chao began donating to the senator.” James Chao founded the company  Foremost Maritime in the 60’s after moving to America from Taiwan. According to the Nation, the business is “shrouded from public view, concealing its identity and limiting its legal liability through an array of tax shelters and foreign registrations,” while “the ownership of the company’s vessels… is obscured through a byzantine structure of tax entities.” 

In 1993 McConnell married James Chao’s daughter, Republican activist Elaine Chao. She eventually became Secretary of Labor in the George W. Bush cabinet. In 2008, James Chao gave Mitch McConnell and his wife a gift of between $5-25 million, which made him one of the wealthiest Republicans in the senate with a net worth around $22.8 million. 

In 2014 a Foremost Maritime ship called the Ping May was checked by Columbian Coast Guards in the Caribbean and found to have 40 kilograms of cocaine, an amount which at the time would value $3.3 millon. 

In Peter Schweizer’s book “Secret Empires” he writes, “While politicians and their spouses are often subject to rigid regulations on what gifts they can accept and what sort of business they can conduct, others around them, like their friends or children, have no such obstacles. So while a politician could theoretically wind up in prison for accepting $10,000 for doling out favors, establishing overseas connections that could land your children multi-million-dollar deals is harder to detect, and often legal.”

Schweizer adds, “Foreign entities cannot legally make campaign contributions, so using this approach creates an alternative way to curry favor and influence America’s political leaders. Simply camouflaging these transactions as business agreements provides another shield of plausible deniability.”

Perceived favors include McConnell’s defending China and urging the U.S. to be “ambiguous” about its relations with Taiwan, and Elaine Chao as Secretary of Labour trying to ease up on China’s worker’s rights practices. She also dismissed a report about Chinese espionage in 2000, claiming that China could pose no threat to the U.S.

Presently, Hunter Biden is under federal investigation for tax evasion by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware. Federal authorities were extremely quiet about the investigation until after the election. The Epoch Times recently reported that 9.4% of Biden voters surveyed in key battleground states would not have voted for Biden if they knew the intricacies of his son’s business dealings with China, Russia and the Ukraine. 

Hunter Biden
ATLANTA, GA – JULY 22: Hunter Biden attends Usher’s New Look Foundation – World Leadership Conference & Awards 2011 – Day 3 at Cobb Energy Center on July 22, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Image: Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Usher’s New Look Foundation)

While Joe Biden and the majority of mainstream media continue to claim that evidence from his son’s laptop is Russian disinformation, recent Vision Times articles cover  evidence showing Joe Biden’s potential link to Hunter’s dealings with Chinese Nationals Gongwen Dong and Ye Jainming. The evidence includes emails, text messages, and testimony from Tony Bobulinski regarding a meeting with Ye Jainming. Jianming has ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the People’s Liberation Army, and has been detained since 2018 in China for charges of bribery.

A U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs report has confirmed Hunter’s questionable business dealings, and states: “The records acquired by the Committees show consistent, significant and extensive financial connections among and between Hunter Biden, James Biden, Sara Biden, Devon Archer, and Chinese nationals connected to the Communist regime and its People’s Liberation Army (PLA) as well as other foreign nationals with questionable backgrounds. These connections and the vast amount of money transferred among and between them don’t just raise conflicts of interest concerns, they raise criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns.”

Schweizer also named Nancy Pelosi and Dianne Feinstein as politicians with family members who have business deals with China, and warned that the Chinese Communist government is seeking to “decapitate our political leadership by giving sweetheart deals to the family members of our political class… The question is are we going to do something or let it pass.”

Previous articleZuckerberg Funding Created ‘Shadow Government’ That Ran US Elections: Amistad Director
Next articleTrump wants Congress to Amend COVID Relief Bill to give Americans $2000 each and cut out wasteful spending
Chris Cheng

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

Analyst Reveals Beijing’s Involvement in the Presidential Election

Gordon Chang, a well-known China analyst and author of the book The Coming Collapse of China, believes that Beijing was “substantially involved” in the...
Read more
U.S.

Trump wants Congress to Amend COVID Relief Bill to give Americans $2000 each and cut out wasteful spending

President Donald Trump released a video filmed at the Whitehouse yesterday calling a recent bill passed in the Senate a “disgrace.” He threatened to...
Read more
U.S.

Zuckerberg Funding Created ‘Shadow Government’ That Ran US Elections: Amistad Director

A new report by the Amistad Project has slammed Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for donating $500 million, which was used in activities that violated...
Read more

Most Popular

Analyst Reveals Beijing’s Involvement in the Presidential Election

U.S.
Gordon Chang, a well-known China analyst and author of the book The Coming Collapse of China, believes that Beijing was “substantially involved” in the...
Read more

Trump wants Congress to Amend COVID Relief Bill to give Americans $2000 each and cut out wasteful spending

U.S.
President Donald Trump released a video filmed at the Whitehouse yesterday calling a recent bill passed in the Senate a “disgrace.” He threatened to...
Read more

Biden Story Implicates Many Powerful People in Connected with Communist China

U.S.
In a recent interview with Fox News covered by Real Clear Politics, writer and President of the Government Accountability Institute, Peter Schweizer claimed that...
Read more

Zuckerberg Funding Created ‘Shadow Government’ That Ran US Elections: Amistad Director

U.S.
A new report by the Amistad Project has slammed Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for donating $500 million, which was used in activities that violated...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times