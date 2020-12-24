A new report by the Amistad Project has slammed Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for donating $500 million, which was used in activities that violated election laws. Specifically, the money was used to treat voters unequally, thereby influencing the presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. A significant chunk of the funds went to the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), a nonprofit organization.

Earlier this year, CTCL began sending agents to Democrat strongholds across the country to assist with their election funding. The democrats were encouraged to “request” the funding from the organization. In one instance, CTCL gave the mayor of Racine, Wisconsin, $100,000 to team up with four other cities, develop a plan, and request a bigger grant to implement the plan. The five cities received $6.3 million after submitting the plan in June. The report warns that such activities violate the Help American Vote Act (HAVA) by privatizing elections.

HAVA mandates that all voters must have equal access to resources. According to the report: “The provision of Zuckerberg-CTCL funds allowed these Democrat strongholds to spend roughly $47 per voter, compared to $4 to $7 per voter in traditionally Republican areas of the state. Moreover, this recruiting of targeted jurisdictions for specific government action and funding runs contrary to legislative election plans and invites the government to play favorites in the election process.”

Zuckerberg’s funding was not necessary since public funding was already available

Besides CTCL, other nonprofits that followed a similar plan and distributed money included: the Center for Civic Design, Center for Electronic Innovation Research, Rock the Vote, Center for Secure and Modern Elections, and the National Vote at Home Institute. The report notes that Zuckerberg’s funding was not necessary since public funding was already available. Phill Kline, director of the Amistad Project, said that Zuckerberg’s actions essentially created a shadow government that ran the elections. The money encouraged states to violate their laws, act in contradiction to federal laws, and suppress the turnout of specific groups of people while promoting voter turnout in other groups.

“Zuckerberg paid for the election judges; he purchased the drop boxes — contrary to state law; he ordered the consolidation of the counting facilities; Zuckerberg paid the local officials who boarded up the windows to the counting room; Zuckerberg money purchased the machines, Dominion and otherwise; and Zuckerberg money was contributed to secretaries of state, like Michigan’s Jocelyn Benson, who has fought transparency in this election,” Kline said, as reported by Breitbart. He pointed out that it is the government’s job to manage elections and it should do so “without a thumb on the scale.”

Joe Biden had an advantage in three counties that received $15.8 million from CTCL (Image: Screenshot/youtu.be

In Georgia, Joe Biden gained 221,751 more votes in the 2020 election than Hillary received against Trump in the 2016 presidential race. The bulk of these votes came from three counties — Cobb, Fulton, and Gwinnett — that had received more than $15.8 million for the “safe elections” project from CTCL. In total, the three counties contributed 76 percent of the gain in vote margin. Three more counties, located outside of metropolitan Atlanta, also received CTCL grants this year and favored Biden over Trump. Biden got 69.6 percent of the votes in Dougherty County, 61.4 percent of the votes from Bibb County, more than 60 percent from Macon County. CTCL had given a grant of $300,000 to Dougherty County while the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections received a grant of $557,000.Kline also believes that America needs to ditch voting machines and go back to paper ballots so as to avoid the potential irregularities that can crop up in a digital election process. He pointed out that the FBI had estimated in 2016 that more than 50 percent of America’s poll books were penetrated by foreign interests. Kline’s suggestion comes at a time when an audit of Dominion voting machines, which were used in numerous states this election, warned that the systems were designed with the intention of manipulating votes.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list