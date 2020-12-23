Home U.S. Highest Number of Voters in History Defies Simple Math
According to the results of the 2020 presidential elections, Biden is said to have received more than 81 million votes, and Trump 74 million.
Michael Flynn suggests Trump should contact foreign intelligence agencies to gather proof attacks on the election system. Image via The Epoch Times

According to the results of the 2020 presidential elections, Biden is said to have received more than 81 million votes, and Trump 74 million. These are the highest numbers in history, beating Obama’s 2008 record of 69.5 million votes. But when you look at the number of registered voters and voter turnout for the 2020 election – the numbers do not add up.

Bill Binney, a former NSA Tech Director, points out that 212 million people are said to have registered to vote for the 2020 election. The voter turnout was recorded at 66.2 percent, meaning that roughly 140 million Americans voted in the presidential race. Yet if you add the totals for Biden and Trump, it appears that 155 million votes were cast, a discrepancy of 15 million votes. 

Joe Biden appears to outperform in counties using Dominion and HART InterCivic voting machines

Another statistical anomaly can be seen in a recently published report that looked at how Dominion and HART InterCivic voting machines may have influenced the elections. The analyst combined the voting data with the 2017 census data to predict the election result.

There is data discrepancy in the vote numbers. Image:Screenshot/youtu.be

He then compared the model to this year’s results and found the following pattern linked to electronic voting systems:

In counties where Dominion systems were deployed, Biden was found to have consistently received 5.6 percent more votes. The analyst notes that this number is too high and calls it a “dramatic red flag.” Biden over-performed in 78 percent of counties that used these machines, while in counties that used other voting machines, Biden’s over-performance rate dropped to 46 percent. In normal circumstances any candidate would be expected to over-perform and under-perform about evenly (around 50 percent).

An audit conducted in Michigan by Allied Security Operations Group, reported that Dominion machines had an extremely high error rate, causing many votes to be rejected and sent to be adjudicated with no oversight. Based on this finding, the report  warned that the Dominion machines were designed to manipulate votes. 

While the report has been criticized for not having evidence, Russell Ramsland Jr., the analyst who led the forensic audit, claims that Michigan state officials redacted some of the information in the report, and that the redacted information showed that the election outcome was changed.  

Meanwhile, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn is suggesting that President Trump request evidence of attacks on America’s election system from allied foreign intelligence agencies who monitored the Nov. 3 elections. 

