Trump Urges Supporters to Join Jan. 6 Protests: ‘Be There, Will Be Wild!’

President Donald Trump has invited supporters to a “big protest’ in Washington D.C on Jan. 6, 2021, the date when Congress is scheduled to meet and count electoral votes. Trump has promised that the protests will be “wild.” He made the statement on Twitter while discussing a 36-page election report released by Peter Navarro which revealed that the election fraud conducted in various states was more than enough to “steal” the victory away from Trump.

In another post, Trump affirmed that he never lost the presidential race. “He (Biden) didn’t win the Election. He lost all 6 Swing States, by a lot. They then dumped hundreds of thousands of votes in each one, and got caught. Now Republican politicians have to fight so that their great victory is not stolen. Don’t be weak fools!” he said in a tweet.

The protest on Jan. 6 will be organized by ‘Stop the Steal’ movement that also protested at the Arizona State Capital recently, demanding that the integrity of elections be maintained. The rally was held after Arizona’s Maricopa County Board of Supervisors decided not to comply with a Senate subpoena, which instructed all voting machines to be subjected to an audit. The Republican senator from Arizona, Sonny Borrelli, noted that the county was challenging the sovereign authority of the state legislature by refusing the subpoena.

In an interview with WABC radio, Trump said that his team was getting “closer and closer” to successfully challenging election results and blamed the mainstream media for hiding this fact. “The fake news will not tell you that. They don’t want to talk about it. They’re trying to suppress it. We don’t have freedom of the press at all. It’s suppressed news. It’s a terrible thing that’s happened in our country. It’s been going on for, it started a long time ago, but it’s gotten to a point, it’s a terrible thing. It’s not freedom of the press, and we got to bring that back, because the press is so suppressed. It’s so dishonest. I don’t even call it fake news anymore. I call it corrupt news,” he said in the interview.

The Jan. 6 date will generate intense attention this year because seven states have sent alternate slates of electors in support of Trump. During vote counting, one member each from the House and the Senate has to jointly file an objection in case they do not agree to a state’s vote. If Trump’s slate of electors gain approval from the House and the Senate, the President can flip some of the votes to his side and boost his chances of retaining the presidency. Republicans Mo Brooks, Barry Moore, Bob Good, and Marjorie Taylor Greene have all announced that they will be filing objections on the Jan. 6 meeting. President Trump has called on senators to object to the electoral votes next month. He praised senate-elect Tommy Tuberville who stated recently that he would consider the objection at the Senate, possibly together with Mo Brooks. If Jan. 6 does not go Trump’s way, his last resort might be a military intervention as suggested by retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn. In fact, the 2018 executive order allows the President of the United States to use such measures in case of foreign intervention in elections. The Director of National Intelligence has reportedly confirmed Chinese interference in the presidential race. Flynn suggests deploying military in the swing states and rerunning the election to make sure that the results are fair and representative of the people’s will.