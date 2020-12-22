Tech billionaire Patrick Byrne warned that election fraud is very likely a secret “assassin’s mace” that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is using against the United States. In August this year, Byrne created a cyber-intelligence team with the sole purpose of investigating the American voting system. Byrne says that some expert white hat hackers (hired hackers who test security) only give a rating of 1 or 2 out of 10 for the voting systems used in the presidential elections.

“For 10 years or more, there have been references to a coming ‘assassin’s mace’ in the Chinese literature—where they take out the United States with one stroke… The national security community in the United States has been trying to figure this out: Is it their new aircraft carrier? Is that the hypersonic missile? Is it this, that, is it an EMP? I don’t think so… The one stroke that takes the United States out is what we’re experiencing right now,” Byrne said on the ‘American Thought Leaders’ program.

Patrick Byrne warns that China wants to suppress the U.S through election manipulation Image: Screenshot/youtu.be

According to Byrne’s team of experts, Chinese developers are “under the hood” of the software that was used in at least two voting systems during the presidential race. He says that there is a “chain of command” that originated from China and runs through Iran to Cuba and Venezuela. The Chinese side is funding Smartmatic through its Panamanian division. However, this funding bounces through Venezuela. The software created by Smartmatic underwent numerous acquisitions, mergers, and so on, before ending up in Dominion systems.

Cause for alarm: Foreign entities in Dominion

The presence of foreign entities in Dominion and Smartmatic is something that pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell has consistently addressed. She is currently preparing a case based on the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) against Smartmatic and Dominion.

The first is to gain a deep understanding of voting systems, specifically the way they are built and the vulnerabilities that exist in them.

The second is about understanding the way the entire election process is carried out. In the case of fraud, witness experiences can identify key anomalies. For instance, poll watchers complaining that they were denied entry is a red flag. Similarly, witness claims of tabulation shut down are another indication of potential fraud.

The third involves looking for extreme statistical outliers that have almost an impossible chance of happening and can only be explained through human manipulation. For example, in the state of Pennsylvania, Biden won 99.4 percent out of 580,000 votes that were processed in a batch. On another occasion, 123,000 votes in a row went to a single candidate. Byrne notes that such statistical outliers are akin to a person winning the Powerball lottery continuously week after week.

The tech expert also lashed out at the media for distorting news about election fraud, causing the American public to be largely ignorant of the truth of the matter. “They (media) are gaslighting the American public… They all know. It’s ridiculous. If we bend the knee to this, there’ll never be a free election in America… The mainstream media has had this snooty attitude for years… Well, they have disgraced themselves by how they’ve handled what they’ve revealed themselves to be over recent years, but in particular in regard to this national emergency,” he said to The Epoch Times.

Byrne points out that stealing the U.S. national elections is not such a hard thing to do since no large-scale fraud attempts need to be made. He says that a party only has to steal six key counties. As long as these six counties are stolen, the party will not only win the states in which these counties are located but also be the victor in the national election.

