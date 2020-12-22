Jack Martin Makes Gray the New Orange

There is a broad spectrum of emotions experienced by women who spot their first strands of gray. It goes from complete indifference to despondency to outright hysteria. Whatever range of the spectrum they are on, most women find themselves being pressured into the ongoing whirlpool of dyeing their hair. Consistency is key and once you start dyeing your hair black, red, or blonde, you cannot stop from going back at least every 6 weeks or so, for a retouch. Hairstylist Jack Martin has taken on the role of making gray the New Orange

The silver hair style revolution

It is perspective that changes your world and it is the power of perspective that hairstylist Jack Martin brings to the entire world of gray hair fashion.

Jack Martin owns a salon and works out of Tustin, California. He also shepherds more than 100,000 followers on Instagram. It’s not difficult to make out from his page that he is the first choice for you if you are deciding to rock your gray hair. All his before-after posts tell a story about his clients and their journey from being unsure about their gray hair look to taking the journey toward rocking it.

There’s a very good reason why a lot of his clients drive for miles-on-end to access his services — he provides a comprehensively customized solution when it comes to blending gray hair into his clients’ natural skin tones, personality, and charisma. He has proven time and again that silver is the new orange — and just about anyone can carry it off.

Hairstylist Jack Martin uses different shades of silver and adds subtle, strategic highlights to his clients’ hair. (Image: Screenshot / YouTube)

Obviously, not all transformations are the same. Some transformations score higher on the dramatic chart than others. The most dramatic results are ones where his clients have naturally gray hair roots growing under their bright colored hues.

Jack is brilliant when it comes to taking his client’s natural root color as the base while painting the remaining hair in a way that highlights and enhances it. He uses different shades of silver and adds in subtle yet strategic highlights. Once the coloring is done, he then proceeds to style the hair, taking his time to layer the hair elegantly to offset the shading pattern he has executed already in a customized pattern. The results are just stunning.

Redefining beauty

Jack believes that appropriately styled gray hair can convey panache and sophistication like any other color, if not better. He also believes that beauty is the consequence of having confidence rather than the other way round. You can have women wearing a million-dollar gown with the most fabulously styled hair, but if you don’t have the intelligence and confidence to carry it off, it doesn’t really have any impact.

Jack states that he has never advised his clients to go gray, but simply shows them the range of possibilities at their disposal through his gallery of work. His salon has witnessed women being emotionally moved and uplifted after a session. For some, it was a life-transforming experience. A major element of his success in this business is truly acknowledging how much influence your work can have on your client’s life.

Jack has seen women who visit his salon being emotionally moved due to the new hair color. (Image: Pixabay / CC0 1.0)

Jack understands that for his clients to experience the complete transformation, he needs to help them maintain the newly created style after they have stepped out of his salon. This is why he provides them with personalized advice on how to maintain their hair at home until they return to his salon in 4 to 6 weeks.

