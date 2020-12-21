Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee called a hearing with multiple witnesses in front of the Senate alleging massive election fraud. They covered the issues related to last-minute changes to election law, tampering with ballots, and other malfeasance that occurred during this year’s presidential election.

“Even though courts have handed down decisions and the Electoral College has awarded Joe Biden 306 electoral votes, a large percentage of the American public does not believe the November election results are legitimate,” said the senator in his opening remarks.

The Russian collusion hoax and corrupt media coverage added “fuel to the flames.” Johnson remarked how the Biden family’s ties to foreign governments were suppressed during the election. Suddenly after the election, it “has become a news story and a scandal worthy of investigation.”

“The president and many of his supporters are continuing their efforts to undermine the will of the people, disenfranchise voters, and sow the seeds of mistrust and discontent to further their partisan desire for power.”

Peters added that the Senate hearing gave a platform for “conspiracy theories and lies,” and that Republicans had failed to acknowledge Joe Biden as president-elect even though he received the most votes of any other presidential candidate in American history. He reiterated that there was “no election interference and the election wasn’t rigged,” and that moving forward with the hearing was “dangerous.”

Senator Johnson ignored personal attacks and asked for a bipartisan effort to unravel what exactly happened during the election. Johnson believes the election irregularities can be categorized into three groups: firstly, lax enforcement or violations of election laws and controls; secondly, fraudulent votes and ballot stuffing; thirdly, corruption through voting machines and software programmed to add or switch votes.

Witnesses come forward

Jesse Binnall

Trump lawyer Jesse Binnall testified that “thousands upon thousands of Nevada voters had their voices cancelled out by election fraud and invalid ballots” when state legislators, after a rushed special session, introduced the AB-4 Bill. The bill sought to throw away “sufficient safeguards to authenticate voters or ensure the fundamental requirement that only one ballot was sent to each legally qualified voter.”

Voter rolls were not cleaned up, and due to the new bill, the number of mail-in ballots rocketed up from 70,000 in 2016 to a staggering 690,000 in 2020. Binnall’s team brought up several irregularities:

Through careful scrutinization of names, addresses and date of birth records, he discovered that over 42,000 people voted more than once.

Based on social security death records, more than 1,500 dead people voted.

More than 19,000 people who didn’t live in Nevada voted there.

Based on U.S. Postal Service records, more than 15,000 votes were cast from vacant addresses, and about 8,000 from non-existent addresses.

Based on DMV records of non-citizens, almost 4,000 of them voted in Nevada.

To incentivize voters from marginalized communities, a campaign gave away raffle tickets for gift cards, televisions, and more.

There are altogether 130,000 instances of voter fraud that have been discovered. Binnall said that Clark County and U.S. Postal Service officials obstructed his team’s efforts to gain information and release key documents. This was followed by state officials and courts delaying proceedings for days, and then offering them “merely hours to brief and argue our cases.”

Binnall ended by saying, “Every single time a fraudulent or illegal vote is cast, the vote of an honest citizen is canceled out.”

Frank Ryan

The testimony of Pennsylvania state Rep. Francis X. Ryan focused on the inconsistencies and irregularities of mail-in votes in Pennsylvania.

“In certain counties in the Commonwealth, watchers were not allowed to meaningfully observe the pre-canvassing and canvassing activities relating to absentee and mail-in ballots.”

Ryan made an observation that on Nov. 4, the Dept of State posted the vote count in Philadelphia County. It was an “impossible 508,112 ballots despite the fact that only 432,873 ballots had been issued to voters in that county.” Although the count was later reduced, Ryan asked the Senate who held the authority to make these changes.

On Nov. 4, 3.1 million mail-in ballots were sent out, but two days before on Nov. 2, that number was only 2.7 million. This discrepancy recorded in the Commonwealth’s PA Open Data site was not given an explanation. The extra 400,000 ballots still remain a mystery.

There were also 1,573 ballots with voters aged above 100 years of age. The number of ballots with data irregularities and those that arrived late added up to 154,584.

James Troupis

Trump attorney James Troupis testified about the fraudulent practices that occurred in Wisconsin. He said that the envelope containing the mail-in ballot must contain a signature and address in order to be valid.

But Troupis alleged that clerks in Dane and Milwaukee Counties added in the addresses themselves. More than 3,000 such ballots have been discovered during the recount. More than 2,000 ballots had no initials from municipal clerks.

“Initials are added to the envelopes containing the ballot by the clerk receiving the envelope as a verification that proper identification has been provided—that the absentee ballot was indeed cast by the person named. If there are no initials, the ballot can not, by law, be counted.”

Advanced voting is not allowed in Wisconsin. However, “the City of Madison conducted advance voting that it labeled ‘Democracy in the Park’ on September 26 and October 3 at 206 separate locations in Madison.” Madison created 206 clerk’s offices when Wisconsin allows for only one. To hide the evidence, the city officials mixed the votes together to make it impossible to identify the illegal votes. “17,271 ballots were received through these improper and illegal events.”

Dane and Milwaukee County clerks told voters they could vote as ‘absentee’ without any voter ID if they claim to be ‘indefinitely confined.’

“28,395 persons claimed that status in the weeks after the clerks posted their notices.” An investigation revealed that people who went for parties, work, protests and even acted as Biden Electors registered themselves as ‘indefinitely confined.’ No action has yet been taken on these individuals. “The list of the abuses of Wisconsin’s absentee voting laws is long.”

Other testimonies included that of Clinton-era independent counsel Kenneth Starr, U.S. Election Assistance Commissioner Donald Palmer, and Former Director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Christopher C. Krebs. Trump fired Krebs for claiming that the 2020 U.S. elections were the most secure in American history.

