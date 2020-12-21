Home U.S. Iran Anticipates Biden Administration to ‘Bow’ to the Regime
Iran Anticipates Biden Administration to ‘Bow’ to the Regime

By Henry Wang
Iran expects Biden administration to soften sanctions
Recent statements by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei display Iran’s optimism to break and nullify U.S. sanctions under a soft Biden administration.  

According to Lifezette, Rouhani boasted in statements about how a Biden Presidency would make things much easier for the Iranian regime. Saying that he had “no doubt” that Biden would “bow” to Iran. 

In September before the election, Biden stated, “If Iran returns to strict compliance with the nuclear deal, the United States would rejoin the agreement as a starting point for follow-on negotiations.”

Iran hopes to regain the nuclear deal signed in 2015 by the Obama administration. Trump backed out of this deal in 2018, and has since been tough on Iran with sanctions and military operations. Trump felt the deal did not do enough to deter Iran in developing nuclear capabilities and repeated that he wanted a new nuclear deal every time he put more sanctions on Iran. Iranian currency dropped significantly due to Trump’s sanctions.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was looking forward to working with Biden if the sanctions were lifted, but expressed that they should work on nullifying them.

Khanmenei said, “Be strong in all fields, do not trust the enemy, preserve national unity, and more than thinking about removing the sanctions work on nullifying them.” He went further to state, “If the sanctions can be lifted in a correct, wise, Iranian-Islamic, and dignified manner, this should be done. But our main focus should be on neutralizing the sanctions, and the initiative for this is in our hands.”

The Obama administration has been criticized for their weak nuclear deal in 2015 and payment of $1.7 billion in cash to Iran, which some claimed was a ransom payment for American prisoners who were released subsequent to the payout. 

In an attempt to display power, Iran has claimed that regardless of who the President is, the U.S. will have to surrender to Iran. According to the Washington Post, Rouhani said, “I have no doubt that the heroic national resistance of Iran is going to compel the future U.S. government to bow … and the sanctions will be broken.” 

On Dec. 3, Forbes reported that, “Iran is going full bore to develop its own nuclear arsenal, along with the missiles to deliver those weapons anywhere in the world, including the U.S.” The report goes further to state that Trump, Israel and most Arab states are fearful of going back to the flawed 2015 deal. A Chief Iranian Nuclear Scientist was assassinated recently by a remote-controlled weapon. Forbes felt that the assassination would delay, but not block Iran’s current nuclear advancement efforts. 

Henry Wang

