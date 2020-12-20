“A lot of the people who are saying there’s no evidence are part of the problem and know damn well that all this happened, and may have even instigated it, benefited from it, paid for it, encouraged it,” lawyer Sidney Powell told Jan Jekielek on American Thought Leaders produced by The Epoch Times. She discussed election fraud, pending lawsuits, supreme court decisions, and the future of the republic.

Sidney Powell is a former federal prosecutor. Last year, she defended Gen. Michael Flynn. Now, she is investigating voting fraud during the 2020 presidential election and has filed suits in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona.

She said, “all those [states] were fatally flawed by massive fraud in every manner and means you can think of.”

Powell has focused on the Dominion Voting Systems, which tabulated votes across the country. She accused the company of manipulating election results by intentionally miscounting votes.

“The machine can weigh the ballots. So they can give Biden votes a weight of 1.25 count, and Trump votes are reduced to a 0.75 count.”

Powell stated that Dominion was “owned, run and were organized and created by Venezuelan dictator, Hugo Chávez, with his dirty money and the dirty money of the Cuban communists.” She alleged that Dominion ensured that the communists retained their power in Venezuela. Other countries like the Philippines have also bought the technology.

Most of the lawsuits were rejected because they failed to have a “standing.” The plaintiffs must prove that they have suffered from the actions performed by the defendants. The Supreme Court used this same logic in the Texas case filed against the four battleground states. The Supreme Court saw no standing for Texas as the state had not ‘suffered’ from the actions of the defendant states.

According to Powell, the Texas lawsuit should have been heard as they had “raised claims of vote dilution.”

Powell’s lawsuits in four different states have similarities with the Texas suit, such as vote dilution and denial of equal protection under the Constitution. She explained that “every fraudulent ballot destroys the vote of a legal voter.”

According to Powell, the algorithms in Dominion were ‘overwhelmed’ because the programmers had not anticipated Trump’s massive turnout. Altering the weight of each vote was not enough to make Biden the winner. That’s when fake ballots were imported from countries like China and Mexico.

“There’s other information of ballots being shipped from one state to another. In fact, there was a postal service driver, I think, who was sent from New York to Pennsylvania in the middle of the night with a truckload of ballots that was then used to “backfill” the vote count. It’s absolutely absurd. We have more evidence coming in today of a massive load of ballots, I think from Arizona to Georgia.”

Sidney Powell discussed election fraud in her interview with Jan Jekielek. Image: Screenshot/youtu.be

“So they had these warehouses of counterfeit ballots in different parts of the country, apparently, and then shipped them in the middle of the night as needed to backfill in the states where President Trump’s voters poured out in such great number that they broke the algorithm they had pre-programmed in the computers for Dominion to create the fraud. That’s why they had to stop counting in five states.”

When fake ballots weren’t enough, they ran the ballot through the machine repeatedly. In Arizona, voters were given sharpies to make the vote. The voting machine then rejected the vote, putting it into an adjudication file. Election personnel would “simply take that whole adjudication file that had hundreds of thousands of Trump votes in it, and drop it, trash it or flip it to Biden.”

Who will dare to expose the fraud and voice the truth?

Powell believes that election rigging has been happening for a very long time, but it’s the first time it’s happened on this scale. In the 2016 Democratic Party presidential primaries, Hillary Clinton rigged the machines in her favor against Bernie Sanders. Sanders was informed, but “instead of outing it, sold out.”

In addition to Democrats, Powell claimed that Republicans are involved in the scam. “They’re all playing the game. I feel more every day like The Matrix movie was real.”

Powell explained that the Dominion machines were “election insurance… If you put in the Dominion system, you’re gonna win—re-elections, no problem at all.”

She also discussed the amount of pressure and risk taken by those who dare to voice the truth. “The corruption goes deep and wide. They have threatened people’s lives. They have threatened people’s children.”

Powell stated that the President’s 2018 Executive Order on foreign interference must be invoked to bring justice and prevent vote tampering in future elections. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe will soon deliver a report on the election based on his findings. If the report is honest, Powell says that “it’s going to blow the mind of every citizen in the country who’s willing to look at the truth and the facts, because we’ve never witnessed anything like this in the history of this country. And it’s got to be stopped right now or there will never be a free and fair election.”

