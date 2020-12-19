Sidney Powell Furious As Supreme Court Delays Lawsuits

Sidney Powell recently filed emergency petitions in the states of Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin. She was shocked to find that the courts will only respond to some of the lawsuits after the Jan. 6 electoral vote certification day passes. Earlier this month, Powell’s lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan were dismissed by state courts.

“The #SupremeCourt electronic filing system shows our EMERGENCY Petitions docketed for #Georgia & #Michigan but SLOW-walking w/ state response not due until JAN 14! Today it FINALLY submitted our #Arizona & #Wisconsin EMERGENCY petitions filed Friday INEXPLICABLY rejected them… They were submitted electronically Saturday morning and all copies hand-delivered and fees paid. #SupremeCourt clerk refused to give reason and will not return phone calls!! What is going on?? Unprecedented lack of professionalism,” she said in a series of tweets.

President Trump tweeted that he was “very disappointed” in the United States Supreme Court. It isn’t clear whether the statement was made after Powell’s petitions were delayed or the president was just lamenting on the overall apathetic manner in which the Supreme Court has dealt with lawsuits concerning election fraud. Earlier, the Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit against four contested states without hearing. As courts dismiss one lawsuit after another, Trump’s hope to overturn the fraudulent elections might not rest in the legal system but in his own powers as the President of the United States.

Retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn suggests that Trump may have to resort to military action to resolve the election crisis. In an interview with Newsmax, Flynn pointed out that Trump could place the swing states under military control and rerun the election to make sure that the results are fair. He warned that if the current results of the election are validated, the country might find it difficult to move forward. The trust in the election process would be lost, shaking the foundations of democracy itself.

Powell has raised the possibility of Trump invoking emergency powers under the 2018 executive order regarding foreign intervention in the U.S. election. Intelligence agencies believe that China interfered in the presidential election. In a Facebook post, Virginia state senator Amanda Chase called on the president to declare martial law. She accused the Democrats of using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to break laws and win the election through cheating. Chase pointed out the Democrats repealed voter ID laws, destroyed the chain of custody of ballots, and allowed people to drop off ballots in unsecured ballot collection boxes across the state.

“Not my President (Biden) and never will be. The American people aren’t fools. We know you cheated to win and we’ll never accept these results. Fair elections we can accept but cheating to win; never. It’s not over yet. So thankful President Trump has a backbone and refuses to concede. President Trump should declare martial law as recommended by General Flynn,” Chase said in the Facebook post. Outside of invoking the 2018 executive order or military intervention, the only remaining path for Trump to prevent the fraudulent election results from being validated would be the Electoral College vote certification on Jan. 6.

Joe Biden has received a total of 306 electoral votes while Donald Trump got 232 electoral votes. In addition, the seven states of Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Arizona have cast alternate slates of electors in support of Trump. This brings into question 84 Electoral College votes. On Jan. 6, if Trump’s alternate votes are validated, he has a chance to flip the fraudulent results and assume the office of the President of the United States for a second term.