Attorney Sidney Powell is preparing to file litigation against voting system companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. RICO law is used to prosecute organized crime syndicates, including mafia families.

In an interview with Lou Dobbs on Fox Business, Powell claims that she has identified four key people who have ties to Dominion and Smartmatic. The list includes: Antonio Mugica, CEO of Smartmatic; Jorge Rodriguez, the former minister for communications of Venezuela; computer programmer Gustavo Reyes-Zumeta; and Khalil Majid Mazzoub, who has ties to the terror group, Hezbollah.

Powell claims that these people were involved in the design and development of Dominion and Smartmatic programs and machines. The systems include a controller module which allows people to log in and manipulate the vote. She said that her lawsuit will turn into a “massive RICO filing” and advised Smartmatic and Dominion to cooperate with law enforcement before it is too late.

UBS has suspicious connections to China. Image: Screenshot/youtu.be

“We now have reams and reams of actual documents from Smartmatic and Dominion, including evidence that they planned and executed all of this… We know that $400 million dollars of money came into Smartmatic from China only a few weeks before the election — that there are George Soros connections to the entire endeavor — Lord Malloch Brown was part of it along with the other people from Dominion… We have evidence of how they flipped the votes, how it was designed to flip the votes, and that all of it happened just as we have been saying it has been,” she told Dobbs.

Dominion accessed by China and Iran

Powell says that the roadmap for interfering in the 2020 presidential election was initially implemented in Venezuela by Hugo Chavez to ensure his re-election. His successor, Nicolas Maduro, not only followed in his footsteps but then exported the election manipulation system to other nations. Her evidence also points to Dominion’s connection with entities and individuals from China and other nations. Digital forensic analysis of Dominion’s systems showed that its servers were accessed by people in China and Iran.

Dominion’s ties to foreign nations include its ownership as well. In 2018, Staple Street Capital Group acquired Dominion. On Oct. 8, about one month before the 2020 presidential election, Staple Street raised more than $400 million from investors with the assistance of Swiss bank UBS. There are speculations that a China-linked entity could have made investments through an intermediary, giving it partial ownership in Dominion. UBS itself has some suspicious connections to China.

A senior executive from a hedge fund stated that the structure and speed of Staple Street’s fundraising were abnormal.

“Typically, when you’re raising a commingled PE fund, it is a year-long process with multiple closes. PE funds aren’t raised with just one close unless there’s a single strategic client taking up the entire fund, which may be the case if only one bank is involved,” the executive told The Epoch Times.

Additionally, an election supervisor from Coffee County, Georgia demonstrated how easy it is for operators to manipulate votes through a Dominion system. An audit of Dominion’s voting machines showed that it had a high tabulation error rate. In Antrim County, Michigan, the tabulation logs displayed an error rate at nearly 70 percent. The high error rates also indicate that the system might have sent a large number of ballots for the adjudication process.

