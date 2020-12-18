An anonymous former Special Forces officer has warned that Color Revolution tactics, which have been used against many foreign leaders, are now being deployed against President Donald Trump to remove him from power. In an interview with The Epoch Times, he explained that the Color Revolution is a tactic for regime change.

The officer believes that Marxist elements within the Democratic Party, as well as its Marxist allies in foreign governments, are behind the revolution.

“It may not have fallen out just as they wanted, because anytime you carry out an operation like this, the enemy will get a vote. But the plan was we will not concede the election. The goal here was never the presidency… The goal of the opposition was to fundamentally change the country. They are attacking the efficacy of the Constitution,” he told The Epoch Times.

The officer explains that the strategies used against Trump are easily found in the Special Force’s guide on overthrowing a government. He pointed out that Barack Obama filled the U.S. administration and institutions with political allies in his eight years in office, creating a shadow government (aka deep state). Obama’s allies blocked Trump from bringing his own people on board the administration. The officer says it led to a “third administration of Obama.” Meanwhile, leftist media communicates the deep state narrative, acting as an auxiliary to the shadow government.

The officer also warned that there are professional revolutionaries in the movement against Trump. Antifa and Black Lives Matter (BLM) are just a small part of it.

Some conservatives have inquired about Antifa’s role in manipulating the 2020 presidential election. Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said Eric Cooper, one of the directors of Dominion Voting Systems, is connected to Antifa. Dominion is allegedly the source of many election irregularities, including vulnerabilities from hacks by foreign entities and error-ridden voting tabulations.

“This Coomer character, who is close to Antifa, took off all his social media… But we kept it. We’ve got it. The man is a vicious, vicious man. He wrote horrible things about the President. He is completely biased. He’s completely warped, and he specifically says that they’re going to fix this election,” Giuliani said, as reported by The Epoch Times.

Targeting Trump

During his first term in office, Trump and his administration were attacked in various ways by the far-left factions:

Before he even assumed office, the far-left alleged that Trump colluded with Russia to sway the 2016 presidential election in his favor. This constrained Trump in his first few years in office. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein hired FBI Director Robert Muller to investigate the ‘Trump-Russia Collusion.’ A three-year investigation concluded that there was no proof of Trump allying with Russia. Likewise, zero witnesses came forward under oath to testify of collusion.

In 2019, the House of Representatives impeached Trump because of a phone call he made to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump had requested Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden for a potential corruption-related case. The impeachment effort was also a failure.

Allied with Antifa, BLM tried to create the narrative that the Trump administration is racist. Antifa and BLM’s toppling of historic statues was overtly similar to the Cultural Revolution in China. During the Cultural Revolution, the communist regime destroyed numerous historical statues of iconic figures, such as Confucius. The communists argued that the statues propagated oppressive ideas. Like the communists during the Cultural Revolution in China, BLM and Antifa activists have been violent towards Trump supporters and have destroyed public and private property.



