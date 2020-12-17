Michigan Lawsuit: Sidney Powell Presents New Evidence To U.S. Supreme Court

Sidney Powell has sent a letter to the Supreme Court (SCOTUS), alerting them to new evidence that may turn critical in the Michigan lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges “massive election fraud” in the state through election hardware and software from Dominion Voting Systems. In the letter, the pro-trump lawyer points to a recent forensic analysis of Dominion machines in Antrim County, Michigan, as ordered by Judge Kevin Elsenheimer on Dec. 4.

“By logical extrapolation, [the analysis] explains voting anomalies and evinces fraud throughout the Dominion Voting Systems… The new evidence specifically provides additional and conclusive evidence of election fraud and irregularities pertaining to the Nov. 3, 2020 election… The final ‘certified tally’ in Michigan reflected a slim margin of Mr. Biden’s vote count to be 146,000 over that of President Trump, with just under 10 million people living in Michigan,” she said in the letter.

Powel affirmed that the forensic analysis further strengthens the claim of massive election fraud in Michigan as well as several violations of federal statutes and state election code. The lawsuit, originally filed in the Michigan federal court on Nov. 25 was dismissed on Dec. 7 by judges who characterized the allegations in the suit as “conjecture and speculation.” This forced Powell to file a petition in the U.S. Supreme Court. The forensic analysis, mentioned in Powell’s letter, was conducted by Allied Security Operations Group whose co-founder Russell Ramsland Jr. described the Dominion Voting System as being “intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results.”

Intentional errors

Ramsland points out that intentional errors generated by the Dominion systems lead to bulk adjudication of ballots without any transparency or oversight. In this case, a proper audit trail is not maintained. This basically leads to election fraud. He warned that Dominion systems should never be used in Michigan for elections and concluded that the results of Antrim County should have never been certified. While the Antrim County case is a lawsuit that pertains to a marijuana proposal, the machines in Antrim County were also flagged for shifting almost 6,000 votes from Trump to Biden in the presidential election. The Antrim County clerk’s office as well as the Michigan Secretary of State’s office had called it ‘human error’.

Trump was optimistic at having scientific proof of election fraud through Dominion voting machines. “This is BIG NEWS. Dominion Voting Machines are a disaster all over the Country. Changed the results of a landslide election. Can’t let this happen. Thank you for the genius, bravery, and patriotism of the Judge. Should get a medal!” he said in a tweet. Trump noted that a large number of his votes were routed to Biden across the county and that the “fake election can no longer stand.”

Meanwhile, the officials at Dominion Voting Systems as well as Michigan election officials are accusing the forensic report of being erroneous. In a court filing, Jonathan Brater, Michigan Elections Director, says that the audit report makes unsupported conclusions and ascribes motives of fraud to “routine election procedures or election corrections.” He declared that Antrim County and the Michigan Bureau of Elections will soon be conducting a hand tally of ballots that have been cast in the 2020 presidential election in the county. This, he argues, will verify the accuracy of the election results of Antrim County.

Dominion Voting Systems CEO to appear before Michigan State Legislature

The CEO of Dominion Voting Systems, John Poulos, will be making an appearance before the Michigan State Legislature, answering questions raised by the legislators. He is expected to provide answers to the findings made in the Allied Security Operations Group audit report. Dominion systems were used in 28 states in this presidential election.

In addition to the Antrim County audit report, Powell also submitted two sworn affidavits from forensic experts who allege that the 2020 presidential election saw foreign interference. The experts point out that SSL certificates from dominionvoting.com were accessed several times from the U.S, Canada, and Serbia. Powell revealed that the HSBC Bank in Toronto owns the Intellectual patent that pertains to direct access to Dominion Voting Systems equipment used in the American election.

