Trump’s Photographer Believes the Election was Rigged

On Dec.12, thousands of Americans held a rally in Washington, D.C., protesting election fraud during the 2020 election. Protesters demanded their right to a free and fair election. One participant was Gene Ho. He worked for Trump in his capacity as a personal photographer from 2015 to 2016. Since Ho is well acquainted with the President, he is usually astonished when people accuse Trump of being racist. When he first started working with Trump, Ho simply took it as a job. But he quickly became an avid Trump supporter.

Ho worked as Trump’s photographer from 2015 to 2016 Image: Screenshot/youtu.be

“I tell them, you know what, he is the kindest man, and he is not a racist… All these things that the media says, I didn’t see. When they say he’s a racist, I didn’t see it,” he told The Epoch Times.

Ho strongly believes that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. But he is confident that the truth will eventually come out. He thinks that Trump’s legacy is that he inspired ordinary people like Ho to become leaders themselves. Next year, Ho wants to run for the Mayor of Myrtle Beach.

“It just shows that ‘Make America Great’ starts in our own cities, and that’s what we all need to do. We all need to get out there and make sure we do our part and make America great,” Ho said.

Ho considers himself part of the silent majority. He believes that the election is a battle between good and evil given the evidence of widespread fraud and manipulation.

Ho is also the author of the book ‘TRUMPography: How Biblical Principles Paved the Way to the American Presidency’ and owns Gene Ho Photography in Myrtle Beach. Ho is committed to earning the support of the people of Myrtle Beach for the 2021 municipal election.

