Home Lifestyle Style & Fashion Awe Inspiring Luxury: Chinese Tang Dynasty-Style Handbags
LifestyleStyle & Fashion

Awe Inspiring Luxury: Chinese Tang Dynasty-Style Handbags

By Raven Montmorency
0
0
DUANMU is setting an awe inspiring standard in the world of luxury handbags.
DUANMU is setting an awe-inspiring standard in the world of luxury handbags. (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

When Tian Qi, an avid art collector and architect, came across an exhibition poster of Japan’s Nara museum, he was intrigued. The poster showed the image of a Tang pipa instrument that had a round flower and light-colored square pattern decoration on it. The simplicity of the design and its overall elegance left quite an impression on Qi.

He later found that it actually was a pipa from the Tang Dynasty era that had been collected by Emperor Shomu from Japan. The pattern designs were not printed or painted. Instead, they were done using the wood inlay technique that has almost disappeared in China. This inspired Qi to team up with two of his friends and set up the breathtaking luxury brand DUANMU, which sells wooden handbags with designs inspired from the Tang Dynasty era.

The Duanmu high fashion brand

After Qi became interested in the wood inlay tradition, he spent many months trying to master it. After six months of hard work, collaborating with craftsmen, and numerous trials, Qi succeeded in using fine wood inlay techniques to recreate the patterns on the Tang Dynasty pipa. One day while his wife was attending a party, she lamented that she did not have a nice evening bag. Qi got inspired and decided to use the newfound inlay pattern techniques to craft exquisite wooden handbags.

Creating such handbags is no easy task. Just a flower the size of a nail will need 15 small pieces of wood. A normal handbag covered with such flower patterns will need around 758 wooden components that have to be cut, polished, and inlaid with precision. One of DUANMU’s popular products is the Baoxiang Flower Clutch, which was made from a variety of precious wood materials sourced from around the world. The creation of this handbag involved a total of 194 procedures and 22 processes.

A series of handbags called Lingbo launched by DUANMU incorporated leather for the first time in addition to the usual fabric and wood. This idea initially faced opposition since many thought that using leather would negatively affect the uniqueness of the brand. However, Qi went ahead with the design as he believed that he should use whatever material is needed to create an excellent handbag.

DUAMNU’s handbags are inspired by Chinese artistic traditions. (Image: Pixabay / CC0 1.0)

“In ancient Chinese architecture, wood is the supporting structure, and walls are the enclosure. In our bags, the supporting structure is also wood, but the walls are replaced with leather. Introducing this soft material makes the bag more practical and comfortable. Meanwhile, it’s made differently from the stitched structure of Western leather products. Although they are all leather bags, they give you a completely different feeling,” Qi said to Magnifissance.

DUANMU has been active for over a decade and has attracted a strong clientele over the years. The company collaborates with numerous manufacturers to create their exquisite handbags. Initially, the manufacturers were resistant to the idea of improving their craftsmanship to meet product standards. But now, the manufacturers are happy since they get a sense of pride in creating such high-quality products. 

Fine wood inlay

The wood inlay design process originated in the Tang Dynasty era. It requires a great deal of patience and craftsmanship. The method involves sawing a variety of woods into thin slices, cutting out the target outline of the mosaic graphics, and then embedding these into the substrate. Once polished, the mosaic surface will feel smooth.

The wood inlay technique of the Tang Dynasty requires excellent craftsmanship. (Image: Pixabay / CC0 1.0)

This mosaic technique is different from those used in the later Ming and Qing dynasties. Tang era mosaic works are well documented in furniture, instruments, games, and so on. But since the process for creating such mosaic designs was difficult and there were severe material restrictions, the technique slowly declined over the centuries.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleSidney Powell Steadfastly Fights Election Fraud
Raven Montmorency
Raven Montmorency is a pen name used for a writer based in India. She has been writing with her main focus on Lifestyle and human rights issues around the world.

RELATED ARTICLES

Style & Fashion

‘In Search of Forgotten Colors’: A Documentary About the Beauty of Natural Dyes

In Search of Forgotten Colors is one of the four short documentaries by Japan’s national broadcaster NHK that explore Sachio Yoshioka’s work on natural...
Read more
China

Ancient Chinese Hairstyles Through the Years

Ancient Chinese had a very specific image of "classic beauty." Chinese traditional beauty was often defined as having delicate skin, small eyes and ears,...
Read more
Style & Fashion

The Inspiration of a Top Hairstylist

Gabriel Georgiou, a Greek-born Australian, is well-known in the entertainment industry. This celebrity hairstylist, famous among Hollywood and Bollywood stars alike, has worked with...
Read more

Most Popular

Awe Inspiring Luxury: Chinese Tang Dynasty-Style Handbags

Style & Fashion
When Tian Qi, an avid art collector and architect, came across an exhibition poster of Japan’s Nara museum, he was intrigued. The poster showed...
Read more

Sidney Powell Steadfastly Fights Election Fraud

U.S.
As the courts continue to dismiss the Trump campaign’s pleas to overturn election results, lawyer Sidney Powell continues her fight against election fraud. She...
Read more

Michigan Lawsuit: Sidney Powell Presents New Evidence To U.S. Supreme Court

U.S.
Sidney Powell has sent a letter to the Supreme Court (SCOTUS), alerting them to new evidence that may turn critical in the Michigan lawsuit....
Read more

Trump’s Photographer Believes the Election was Rigged

U.S.
On Dec.12, thousands of Americans held a rally in Washington, D.C., protesting election fraud during the 2020 election. Protesters demanded their right to a...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times