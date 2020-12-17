At present, Donald Trump is trailing Joe Biden in key battleground states with a difference of a few thousand votes. This could change if an audit of digitally adjudicated ballots is conducted since it might expose fraudulent votes cast through mail-in and absentee ballots. The process of adjudication and curing the ballots involves contacting voters to reconfirm the information they have marked on the ballots.

In Georgia, the legal deadline for absentee ballots is “no later than close of the polls on the Election Day.” On Nov 4, the day after the election, Georgia Democratic Party members began sending out teams to harvest ballots that were rejected due to defects like mismatched signatures and incorrect marking. These teams encouraged people to fix their ballots in support of Biden.

Trump would have won by more than 25,000 votes.

This process is a clear violation of Georgia election law since election day had passed. It also raises questions about the chain of custody. Since Democrats were clearly acting in their interests, the integrity of the votes cannot be considered valid and must be ‘spoilt.’ In Georgia, Biden only has a 13,000-vote lead over Trump.

More than 130,000 voters should have been removed from voter rolls in Wisconsin. Image: Screenshot youtu.be

According to the Texas election lawsuit, the rejection of mail-in ballots in Georgia due to non-matching signatures or inaccurate information dropped from 6.42 percent in 2016 all the way to 0.36 percent in 2020. This is an abnormally low rejection rate compared to historical rates. This is likely because many ballots were ‘cured’ without proper procedures during this election.

The Texas lawsuit explains that if the 2020 rejection rate was similar to that of 2016, Trump would have won by more than 25,000 votes. President Trump has called for signature verification in the state of Georgia several times, only to be ignored.

“I will easily & quickly win Georgia if Governor @BrianKempGA or the Secretary of State permit a simple signature verification. Has not been done and will show large scale discrepancies. Why are these two “Republicans” saying no? If we win Georgia, everything else falls in place!” the President tweeted.

In Michigan, a poll worker from Detroit testified in front of the state legislature that she witnessed votes being counted while the ballots had similar signatures and addresses but no date on the envelopes. These ballots were arranged in a sequential manner, which many believe is statistically impossible. The mail-in ballot rates of Democrat votes have been found to be twice that of Republicans. 174,384 mail-in ballots from Wayne County lacked a proper registration number.

Arizona’s GOP chair Kelli Ward stated that almost 200,000 votes that were digitally adjudicated have not been audited.

“There are over 1.9 million early ballots, absentee ballots. 28,000 of them are duplicated. Over 200,000 of them were digitally adjudicated. We haven’t been able to look at one ballot, not one that was digitally adjudicated,” she told Newsmax.

In Wisconsin, Bob Spindell, a member of the state election board, said that Trump only lost to Biden in the state due to fraud. Around 130,000 voters should have been removed from the state’s voter rolls.

“These 130,000 were kept on the rolls for the November election, presumably sent absentee ballot applications by outside groups… Hopefully, it will be determined by the parties how many of these people actually voted by mail or otherwise,” Spindell said in a hearing. The state apparently sent 2.7 million absentee ballot applications, of which tens of thousands were returned since they were sent to invalid addresses.

