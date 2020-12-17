Sidney Powell Steadfastly Fights Election Fraud

As the courts continue to dismiss the Trump campaign’s pleas to overturn election results, lawyer Sidney Powell continues her fight against election fraud. She has filed numerous cases from the state level to the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS). She has also appeared on numerous talk shows, exposing extensive alleged voting fraud.

Powell recently filed emergency requests to SCOTUS, asking that it immediately orders Michigan, Georgia, and Arizona officials to decertify their 2020 election results. She is also expected to register an emergency filing in her Wisconsin lawsuit. Powell believes that these lawsuits will allow her to maintain ‘status quo’ in the states so that SCOTUS can review her allegations without being pressed for time.

“These cases raise constitutional issues and prove massive #fraud. Our plaintiffs have #standing. #WeThePeople will not allow #rigged elections,” Powell tweeted.

Powell’s team will also request that the high court review the lower court’s rulings, which dismissed her lawsuits in four states. Her team has already filed appeals to every state’s circuit court and will be simultaneously filing an appeal to the top court. The briefs filed in Arizona, Georgia, and Michigan ask the court to either block certification of election results or to reverse the orders given by the district courts to the plaintiffs.

The Arizona case was filed on behalf of 11 Republican electors and other parties. It claimed that about 412,000 illegal votes were cast in the state during the 2020 election.

Powell team seeks a review

In Wisconsin, Powell’s team will seek a review after a federal judge dismissed her lawsuit on grounds that the court has “no authority or jurisdiction to grant the relief the remaining plaintiff seeks.” The suit alleges that the U.S. Constitution and Wisconsin Election Code mandates were violated, which allowed hundreds of thousands of illegal votes to be cast and counted. The suit holds Dominion Voting Machines to be responsible for manipulating the election. Election officials also changed rules to favor Democrat absentee voters.

Powell wants Trump to enact his 2018 executive order on foreign interference Image:wikimedia.org. Inside The United States Supreme Court.

In an interview with Fox News, Sidney Powell exposes the massive cyber-attack on the 2020 election orchestrated through Dominion and other foreign adversaries. These adversaries designed and developed the Smartmatic software and Dominion machines to include a controller module that allows people to log in and manipulate the vote as it is being tallied. Powell also reveals that the law enforcement, including the FBI, is treating electoral fraud witnesses very poorly.

Additionally, Powell has evidence of fake ballots printed in China being transported to the United States across the Mexico border. In an interview with The Epoch Times, Powell said she strongly supports Trump to enact his 2018 executive order on foreign intervention in American elections. This would give Trump legal powers, such as the ability to impound voting machines and freeze assets.

“Under the emergency powers, he could even appoint a special prosecutor to look into this, which is exactly what needs to happen… Every machine, every voting machine in the country should be impounded right now. There’s frankly more than enough criminal probable cause to justify that, for anybody who’s willing to address the law and the facts purely on the basis of truth and not politics, or corporate greed, or global wealth,” she said in the interview.

