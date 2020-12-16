Home Lifestyle Sports 'Iron Mike' Tyson Returns to the Ring
LifestyleSportsEntertainment

‘Iron Mike’ Tyson Returns to the Ring

By Armin Auctor
0
0
Mike Tyson holding a microphone and speaking.
Mike Tyson returned to the ring for a Pay-Per-View boxing match that generated US$80 million in revenue. (Image: Eduardo Merille via flickr CC BY-SA 2.0)

“Iron Mike” Tyson, one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, is back in the ring. At the age of 54, he was pitted against Roy Jones Jr., who is also over 50. The match ended in a draw. It generated over 1.6 million Pay-Per-Views (PPV) and US$80 million in revenue. 

Tyson, who hasn’t fought professionally for more than 15 years, returned to the ring to launch his new business venture, Legends Only League. The sports league is created and owned jointly by Mike Tyson and Eros Innovations. It is “a next-generation sports venture which aims to provide full support and infrastructure to athletes.”

Tyson versus Jones

Tyson had 50 wins in his name with 44 KOs (Knock Outs) when he retired as a professional back in 2005. He became the youngest heavyweight champion at age 20 in 1986. Tyson was nicknamed “Kid Dynamite” early in his career. He later earned the name “The Baddest Man on the Planet” for his ferocious and intimidating boxing style, as well as his controversial behavior inside and outside the ring.

The 51-year-old Roy Levesta Jones Jr. had 66 wins, including 47 KOs. He carried titles in four divisions, including “heavyweight,” and is the only boxer in history to start his professional career as a light middleweight and go on to win a heavyweight title. Jones Jr. has had success in various fields, including boxing commentary, a boxing trainer, rapping, and acting. 

Mike Tyson in the ring with Roy Levesta Jones Jr.
Roy Levesta Jones Jr. carried titles in four divisions including ‘heavyweight’. (Image: Screenshot / YouTube)

The exhibition match was conducted at Staples Center in Los Angeles on November 28. As the COVID-19 pandemic prevented fans from attending in person, the online streaming services recorded over 1.6 million Pay-Per-View buys. 

The Pay-Per-View numbers were across linear television platforms, satellite, as well as online sales through FITE TV, according to social media streaming app Triller and sports betting company DraftKings, which co-hosted the match. This number ranks the fight among the top 10 combat sports events of all time. 

Tyson’s explosive training was showcased online long before the match. The video shared by his trainer, Rafael Cordeiro, showed the quickness and ferocity of the 50-plus boxer, garnered attention from fans all over the world. 

A pair of boxing gloves.
Tyson’s explosive training was showcased online long before the match. (Image: via Bogdan Yukhymchuk via Unsplash)

Even though the match was declared a tie, social media ruled in favor of Tyson. Since then, several fighters, including Evander Holyfield, have come out to challenge Tyson, who remains in peak fighting form, despite his age. The record revenue generated by the event paves the way to conduct more prizefights.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleExpert Says Fake Ballots Can Easily Be Identified
Next articleKeswick Island, Pristine Tourist Destination Facing China Crisis
Armin Auctor
Armin Auctor is a pen name used for a Journalist working in- and traveling through Europe. He has been writing for more than a decade, with his main focus on Lifestyle, personal development, and ethical subjects like the persecution of minorities in China and human rights.

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

6 Movies to Stream on Netflix This Lockdown

Being alone in your home during lockdown can be boring and depressing. This is where video streaming websites like Netflix come to the rescue....
Read more
Sports

Arsenal Soccer Star Mesut Özil Punished for Speaking About Uyghur Persecution

Soccer midfielder Mesut Özil, who plays for Arsenal, has been left off of the club’s Europa League and Premier League squads. Özil has previously...
Read more
Entertainment

K-Pop Band BTS Irks China Over Korean War Comments

South Korean boy band BTS has triggered a huge controversy in China after its leader, who goes by the name RM, thanked Korean War...
Read more

Most Popular

Keswick Island, Pristine Tourist Destination Facing China Crisis

China
Keswick Island, part of the iconic Whitsunday Island Group, is one of Australia's most pristine and scenic tourist attractions. Whether it will remain so...
Read more

‘Iron Mike’ Tyson Returns to the Ring

Sports
"Iron Mike" Tyson, one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, is back in the ring. At the age of 54, he was...
Read more

Expert Says Fake Ballots Can Easily Be Identified

U.S.
Tech expert Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, best known for inventing the QR code, has rattled the internet with his claim that illegal ballots can easily...
Read more

Mystery Surrounds the Monolith Phenomenon Appearing Around the World

Mysteries
The "Monolith Mystery" was started last month when the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) discovered a massive metal monolith in the middle...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times