Hunter Biden Story Hushed during Elections

Appearing on a recent episode of “Fox & Friends,” Ben Domenech, the co-founder, and publisher of The Federalist, said that there should be consequences for intelligence officials who claimed that the Hunter Biden investigations were baseless.

“There should absolutely be consequences and the corporate media, generally, will not allow for there to be consequences for these intel officials — people who previously led the most powerful intelligence agency in the world, the CIA, who all signed on to this ridiculous letter claiming that this was Russian misinformation without a scintilla of evidence.”

In fact, Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware since 2018 for tax-related matters. This, along with the scandals and multiple financial dealings with Communist China, was not revealed to the American public before or during the election.

In his Dec. 14 tweets, Domenech targeted John Brennan, Director of the CIA, Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia and Michael Morell, Former CIA Deputy Director for discrediting the story as Russian misinformation.

“The next time they come to you with some kind of claim just as they did on Russian collusion, just as they did this time around, you should not believe them, you should believe that they are lying because they have done it so consistently,” he said of the intel officials.

Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Chairman of the Senate Governmental Affairs Committee Sen. Ron Johnson have been conducting detailed investigations into the Biden family’s financial dealings for more than a year. Grassley said on the Senate floor that the evidence they managed to obtain was dismissed as ‘Russian disinformation’.

The financial affairs of Hunter Biden connected with China and the contents of his laptop were highly censored

Prior to the election, nearly all information regarding Hunter Biden’s financial affairs, especially those connected with China and the contents of his laptop, were highly censored. Mass media and tech giants like Facebook and Twitter, chose to hide, rather than report, evidence implicating Hunter. NPR managing editor Terence Samuel went so far as to say, “We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions.”

Hunter Biden at Center for Strategic & International Studies. Image: Wikipedia Commons. Mr. Biden is currently being investigated for matters related to tax.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah said in September, that he did not support investigation into Hunter’s activities on the board of Burisma, the Ukrainian energy firm. Romney said that was “not the legitimate role of government, for Congress or for taxpayer expense, to be used in an effort to damage political opponents.” However, a recent survey revealed that had Hunter Biden’s dealings with the Chinese Communist Party, and his involvement in the Ukraine Burisma scandal and Russia been made public, almost 10 percent of the survey respondents would not have voted for Joe Biden.

Part of the ongoing probe is looking at Hunter’s financial relationship with the Chinese government. Hunter had accompanied his father on Air Force Two when Joe Biden visited China in 2013, after which, he went on to sign several extremely lucrative contracts. He also received a lucrative position on the board of the Ukrainian energy company when his father was the vice president.

As of now, the attorney representing Hunter Biden and Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, is refusing to cooperate with the congressional oversight, and Hunter’s former business partners are not responding to emails or letters, according to a Senate committee chairman. Joe Biden and his wife have also deflected questions regarding Hunter.

Sen. Grassley published a report last month that detailed how Hunter Biden had received millions of dollars in foreign transactions from entities based in Russia and those related to the Chinese Communist Party. Grassley said that both Bidens, the son and the brother, should have registered as foreign agents due to their connections with companies operating under the Chinese military.

In a statement, Joe Biden said that he “is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

