Fighting for God’s Will, General Patton’s Leadership Style

General Patton is considered one of the most successful combat generals in U.S. history. He participated in two world wars. In his military career, he faced a critical moment in the battle between good and evil. Most of the world’s research on him centers around his combat tactics and leadership style, but people often neglect his faith in God and conviction to fight for God’s will.

General Patton was famous for creating “miracles” by turning rookie soldiers without combat experience into excellent fighters within a short time. People generally praise his tactics and consider the Third Army under his command as the most powerful troops in World War II. The U.S. Army even adopted General Patton’s combat tactics into its military academy curriculum. Countless generals have been inspired by his military career, the success of which can be attributed to three of his key traits: strict discipline, grit, and faith in God.

Strict discipline

Patton was highly disciplined. While attending the military academy, he pursued perfection in everything he did — from training and competition to making the bed. He worked tirelessly to be the best he could be.

Patton, who was highly disciplined in everything he did, is seen here in a fencing match at the 1912 Summer Olympics. (Image: wikimedia / CC0 1.0)

Patton cared a great deal about personal appearance. He wore perfectly tailored uniforms and ordered every officer to wear a rank badge on the battlefield, even if it would make them the enemy’s target. He believed that identifying one’s rank was not only an honor but also a discipline.

Patton’s discipline was also shown in his leadership. Even as a high-ranking general, he believed in working on the front line alongside his soldiers. He helped out with carrying goods and directed traffic. He was shot and wounded on the front line numerous times. Patton trained his soldiers hard, but he also recognized and rewarded them for their accomplishments. All soldiers were proud of being in the Third Army and had admiration for Patton. According to some of them, every time Patton showed up, his energetic current could be felt by everyone present.

Deep faith in God

Patton’s two cousins were pastors and he also considered the priesthood in his early years before eventually deciding to become a soldier. Philip, his roommate at West Point Military Academy, recalled that Patton knelt by the bed and prayed every night for God’s guidance. He continued to pray during the wars. He often visited churches on the battlefield and brought the Bible with him.

When he commanded his first large-scale sea crossing and attack in North Africa without having any experience, he wrote in his diary:

“The sea is calm without waves. God is with us. I will enter the battlefield in forty hours. There is very little information for me to make sound decisions. But I believe with the help of God, I will make the right decision.”

Unfinished mission

The last year of Patton’s life was 1945. The German army surrendered and the allied forces were looking forward to victory, but Patton was worried. He sensed an evil force wreaking havoc as the Soviet Union Red Army expanded during WWII. Patton saw the communist Soviet’s ambition to dominate the world, which would cause large-scale conflict between liberty and communism in the future. He felt powerless.

During WWII, the Soviet Union Red Army robbed and looted properties across Europe. Still, the Allied Forces were afraid of offending the Soviet Union and consented to the Red Army’s reckless behaviors in Eastern Europe. Patton had a plan for the Third Army to occupy Prague and Berlin, but the Allied forces rejected it. Instead, the Soviet Union occupied these places.

The Allied Forces headquarters disregarded Patton’s warning and allowed the Soviet Union to do what they pleased. Patton was angered, as he felt there was an evil force preying on this world underneath the peaceful appearance, yet no one even noticed it.

General Patton, seen here during a welcome home parade in Los Angeles, June 9, 1945, felt that communism would one day threaten the United States. (Image: wikimedia / CC0 1.0)

In his diary, he questioned himself: “Why? Why? Why not let me occupy Prague? Why not let me occupy Berlin? What is the fate of America? What is the fate of the world? I watched the communists’ power expand day by day. Who can stop it in the world?”

On December 9 of that year, Patton was critically injured in a car accident near Speyer, Germany. Twelve days later, he died in his sleep from pulmonary edema and heart failure at the age of 60. According to his will, Patton chose to be buried in the Luxembourg American Cemetery alongside his soldiers in the Third Army who died in the war.

On the day of his death, a Friday, all the service clubs in Heidelberg that hosted the U.S. military closed for business, and every family lowered the flag to half-staff to pay tribute to him.

Translated by Joseph Wu and edited by Angela M

