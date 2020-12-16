Expert Says Fake Ballots Can Easily Be Identified

Tech expert Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, best known for inventing the QR code, has rattled the internet with his claim that illegal ballots can easily be identified. In an interview with ‘Economic War Room with Kevin Freeman,’ Pulitzer, the holder of a number of patents, laments that the presidential election is not subject to even a grocery store standard when it comes to fraud detection and punishment.

Pulitzer reminds us that when physical ballots go through the scanning machines, a duplicate copy is created. By law, an American voter owns this copy for 22 months after the election.

So, when someone says that no one is allowed to view the ballots, it is not exactly true. When it comes to proving election fraud, Pulitzer believes that the Trump team has been requesting the wrong kind of evidence. He points out they only need to audit the ballot on simple visual terms in order to prove fraud.

Three simple ways of identifying fake ballots:

Ballots marked by a human being with a pen will have unique marks. Image: via creativecommons

The first is through kinematics. Kinematics is “the study of physics that when two forces or two metamaterials come together and bend and apply to each other it leaves a trail. So printing’s on top, very very fast to dry immediately. And it’s on a piece of paper. What’s paper? Paper is reconstituted wood… So technically, when these ballots get folded, everywhere there’s printing on that page, it creates a kinematic artifact. So the bottom line is: how can it be a mail-in ballot if it has no signs of ever being mailed?” Pulitzer says on the show.

Since every mailed ballot will have been folded using machines and then blown into envelopes, this ends up creating kinematic folds or crease marks on the ballot. These marks can be detected using specialized machines. Since fake ballots that were fed into counting machines are likely to have been pristine and never folded, these can be quickly identified.

The second way is to check ballots against upper-level encoding, which refers to the standards that the election council uses in determining how the ballots should be printed. One rule mandates that all ballots must contain hidden codes. These codes cannot be seen by the naked eye. Looking for the codes will reveal the printer from which they were produced. As such, if there are no codes on some ballots, it would mean that the ballots were not produced legally.



Thirdly, a ballot that has been marked by a human being using a pen will leave a unique impact on the paper. In contrast, ballots that are mass marked by machines will all have identical patterns. Checking suspicious ballots for such recurring marks can easily weed out fraudulent votes.

Some people might say that checking the ballots would risk the privacy of voters and so on. Pulitzer rubbishes such concerns. “It’s not a privacy issue. If they say ‘hey you got a privacy issue’ on the code and everything else, we don’t have the key to the code to see who it is. We just want to see the ballot. You want to be safe? Cut off the signatures. Cut off that code. We’ll still look at the rest. The trail is there. We just need access,” he says in the interview.

Pulitzer’s revelations come at a critical time as a recent expose from Coffee County, Georgia. He revealed that operators can use Dominion Voting Systems can be used to add vote marks to scanned ballots and also to invalidate the marks which are already present on the ballots. Plus, a security group that audited 22 Dominion voting machines in Antrim County, Georgia, warned that the systems are riddled with errors aimed at fraudulently influencing election results.