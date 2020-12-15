Home U.S. Beijing Links Call Georgia Governor's Loyalty Into Question
Beijing Links Call Georgia Governor’s Loyalty Into Question

By Vision Times
Attorney Lin Wood has again accused Georgia Governor Brian Kemp of compromising Georgia by working with communist China.
Kemp has refused President Trump's call for a special session of the state legislature . (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)

On Dec. 8, Lin [email protected] tweeted:

GA Governor @BrianKempGA loves Comunist China. He does not love GA voters. He sold 11/3 election to CCP voting machines & mail ballots on paper made in China. CCP needs GA. Georgia does not need or want Communism. Southerners do not like that ideology.

Kemp allegedly had high level connections in the Chinese Consulate in Houston that was shut down earlier this year for spying on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. Kemp had met with key officials back in 2020 when he was Georgia’s Secretary of State. He had also made a promotional video on Georgia’s opportunities, welcoming “thousands of Chinese visitors every year to the Peach State.”

President Trump has harshly criticized the Republican governor for certifying the state’s election results and for repeatedly failing to review the numerous election fraud allegations and evidence. The president labeled him as a RINO, a ‘Republican In Name Only.’

On Dec. 12 Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump tweeted :

Who is a worse governor, @BrianKempGA of Georgia or @dougducey of Arizona??? These are two RINO Republicans who fought against me and the Republican Party harder than any Democrat. They allowed states that I won easily to be stolen. Never forget, vote them out of office!

On Dec. 10, Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump tweeted:

How does Governor @BrianKempGA allow certification of votes without verifying signatures and despite the recently released tape of ballots being stuffed? His poll numbers have dropped like a rock. He is finished as governor! @RepDougCollins

Kemp is being accused of compromising Georgia with ties to communist China. Image: Screenshot youtu.be

Kemp claimed that he had called for signature audits after Trump’s lawyers released a video of election workers pulling out boxes of uncounted ballots from underneath tables once poll observers had left. On the Fox News show The Ingraham Angle Dec. 3, Kemp said that the Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, had not ordered the audits despite his repeated requests.

A spokesperson from Raffensperger’s office told The Epoch Times that the election observers  likely misunderstood that they had to leave. The Raffensperger’s office concluded that there was no improper findings in their ballot fraud investigations.

Kemp rejects Trump’s calls for a special session

President Trump called for a special session of the Georgia State Legislature on election fraud,  but Kemp rejected it. There is an ongoing effort to collect signatures to hold a special session of  Republican senators with Trump’s lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis.

Raffensperger told ABC News that he does not “believe that there’s the will in the general assembly for a special session.’’ If called, the session will address the numerous election irregularities that happened in Georgia.

Another one of Georgia’s election anomalies was that the rejection rate for mail-in ballots was 0.36 percent, compared to 6.42 percent in 2016. The Secretary of State also allowed processing of mail-in ballots almost three weeks before Election Day, which is unlawful. These irregularities might have shifted the vote since Biden only had a lead of 12,670 votes over Trump. Republican Party chairman David Shafer and Trump have filed a lawsuit challenging the results in Fulton County Superior Court.

All these irregularities have focused the spotlight on Gov. Brian Kemp and his questionable loyalties. 

