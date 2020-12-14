Mail-in ballots sometimes contain mistakes like mismatched or missing signatures, due to which they can be rejected. In such situations, it is normal for political parties, voter advocacies, and other groups to help the voters fix these mistakes so that their ballot is counted as legal. This correction of votes is known as the ballot curing process. Georgia Election Official Ralph Jones, Sr. published a video on YouTube that raises a red flag on some of the ballots that were supposedly cured.

In the video, Jones mentions that 363 ballots were rejected from a voting center and claims that these ballots can all be cured in a few days. This is unrealistic, since there is no guarantee that the curing process will actually resolve the problem for all the rejected votes. How can Jones be sure that the 363 ballots can be cured at some future date? He adds that the adjudication process would be done at the EPC Center.

Many ballots in Georgia were likely not cured properly. Image: Screenshot/youtu.be

This then raises the question of chain-of-custody of these ballots. Were they sent over to the Center by email, through USB transfer, or carried by hand? Were legal GOP observers present during the curing process? According to Georgia election law, a ballot can only be cured if the voter is contacted by an election official from the state. Was this process followed? These issues are seriously problematic given that two recently published videos show how easy it is for Dominion Voting machine operators to change the votes while leaving no trace as to who made those changes.

Coffee County is the only county in the state that has not completed its recount process. The officials of the county gave Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office a document which states that there is a lack of credibility in electronic recounts. The county officials also noted that the anomalies presented in the document cannot be reconciled by any election board. The county “cannot certify the electronic recount numbers given its inability to repeatably duplicate creditable election results… Any system, financial, voting, or otherwise, that is not repeatable nor dependable should not be used… To demand certification of patently inaccurate results neither serves the objective of the electoral system nor satisfies the legal obligation to certify the electronic recount,” stated a letter from Coffee County Board of Election.

21,000 election anomalies

Matt Braynard, the head of the Voter Integrity Project, has submitted his findings of election irregularities in the state of Georgia to three officials – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Governor Brian Kemp, and Attorney General Chris Carr. In total, 21,000 anomalies have been identified and the evidence has been submitted in digital format on a USB drive. Braynard’s findings have been used in two lawsuits by pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell.

“I can give you the list of the people who voted in this election who filed national change-of-address cards in Georgia, moving themselves to another state… And I can also show you the subsequent state voter registrations of these individuals in other states, who then cast early or absentee ballots back in Georgia… I can show you the names of the people and the records of them having voted in multiple states and the raw data that the states make available,” Braynard said to The Epoch Times.

Interestingly, Raffensperger has claimed that there is no ‘proof’ of election irregularities and has been continuously pushing to certify the election results in the state. Biden only leads Trump by around 13,000 votes in Georgia, a state that has 16 electoral votes.

