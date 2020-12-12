Texas Lawsuit Rejected and Trump’s Strategy Forward

The United States Supreme Court rejected the Texas lawsuit on Dec. 11 to the dismay of Trump supporters. The lawsuit, filed on Dec. 8, had claimed that the presidential elections held in the four battleground states of Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin had violated election laws by intentionally weakening security measures that were aimed at maintaining election integrity. The suit also asked the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to prohibit the count of Electoral College votes that are cast by the four states. The court rejected the case on the argument that the state of Texas did not have the right or the legal standing to sue under the American constitution.

President Trump was disappointed by the Supreme Court decision. “So, you’re the President of the United States, and you just went through an election where you got more votes than any sitting President in history, by far — and purportedly lost. You can’t get “standing” before the Supreme Court, so you “intervene” with wonderful states….. that, after careful study and consideration, think you got “screwed”, something which will hurt them also. Many others likewise join the suit but, within a flash, it is thrown out and gone, without even looking at the many reasons it was brought. A Rigged Election, fight on!” he said in a series of tweets.

The Texas lawsuit

The lawsuit lists election fraud violations committed by four states and provides evidence of fraud:

In Georgia, the rejection rates of mail-in ballots dropped from 6.42 percent in 2016 to 0.36 percent in 2020, a sign of suspicious activity. Six percent of the votes would amount to 25,000 votes, nearly twice the number of votes by which Joe Biden has a lead (12,670 votes) against Trump. In addition, the Secretary of State allowed opening and processing of mail-in ballots three weeks prior to Election Day, something which is prohibited by law.

In Pennsylvania, the Secretary of State abrogated mail-in ballot signature verification requirements. On Election Day, ballots were removed before 7:00 AM in some counties with the stated aim of fixing defective mail-in ballots. All such counties tallied a majority of votes for Democrats. The number of mail-in ballots rose by over 10 times between the two presidential elections, from 266,208 in 2016 to 3,000,000 in 2020.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission established hundreds of unmanned drop boxes so as to gather absentee ballots. This goes against the state law, which prohibits the use of drop boxes, whether it be manned or unmanned. Election officials also circumvented and in some cases even ignored state laws that mandate mail-in voters to be certified through a signature.

In Michigan, the mail-in votes from Wayne County were found to have no registration numbers. This would happen if the same ballots were run through tabulators multiple times. County election officials also processed mail-in ballots without the presence of poll watchers. The Secretary of State sent out unsolicited ballots to 7.7 million voters. This runs against the law, which states that mail-in ballots be sent only after a voter makes such a request.

Strategy after rejection

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani stated that the Supreme Court decision would not hinder the president’s resolve. The legal battle will continue. Giuliani pointed out that the court did not reject the case based on its merits but only on its standing. This can only be resolved if the president or some of the electors bring the case to a district court, alleging the same facts as in the lawsuit, thus getting a standing and subsequently a hearing.

“The worst part of this is, basically the courts are saying they want to stay out of this, and they don’t want to give us a hearing and they don’t want the American people to hear these facts… That’s a terrible, terrible mistake. These facts will remain an open sore in our history unless they get resolved. They need to be heard, they need to be aired and somebody needs to make a decision on whether they’re true or false and some court’s going to have the courage to make that decision,” Giuliani said to Newsmax.

Jenna Ellis is shocked at the Supreme Court decision. (Image: Screenshot / YouTube

The senior legal advisor to Trump, Jenna Ellis, noted that they still have time. Jan. 6 is the date that Congress will count the votes of the Electoral College. Until then, the state legislatures can hold hearings on election fraud, which she hopes will give them the courage to act in a righteous manner. She accused the Supreme Court of having made the decision on a political whim and expressed shock that the court decided not to take the case. Legal scholar Alan Dershowitz also remarked that the Supreme Court decision is basically them saying that they do not want to get involved in the issue.

