Why Biden is the Wrong Person to Lead America’s Fight Against Communist China

The United States and China have had a contentious relationship over the past few years and it’s becoming clear that Biden will not be the right person to deal with the Chinese Regime. President Trump’s administration has been strict, not giving the Communist country any economic advantage over the United States. President Trump, for example, has placed bans on Chinese tech companies that threaten national security and has placed tariffs on Chinese imports, retaliating against Beijing’s unfair trade practices. Compared to Trump’s tough stance on China, what would Joe Biden’s policies be? Here are three reasons why Biden is the wrong candidate to lead America’s fight against the Chinese Communist Party.

Chinese preference

Firstly, China wanted Trump to lose, indicating that Beijing does not like Trump’s ‘America First’ policies. Chinese media has been strongly supporting Biden’s presidency. An article by Chinese state-backed Global Times notes that “Biden is much smoother to deal with than Trump.” Essentially, Beijing will have an easier time getting the U.S. administration to accept its demands under Biden. This is obviously bad for America. Back in August, the National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) Director William Evianina stated that China prefers that Trump loses the 2020 Presidential election.

“Although China will continue to weigh the risks and benefits of aggressive action, its public rhetoric over the past few months has grown increasingly critical of the current administration’s COVID-19 response, closure of China’s Houston Consulate, and actions on other issues. For example, it has harshly criticized the administration’s statements and actions on Hong Kong, TikTok, the legal status of the South China Sea, and China’s efforts to dominate the 5G market,” Evanina said in a press release.

Climate policy

Biden is the stark opposite of Trump regarding environmental policies. In 2017, President Trump indicated that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement. On Nov. 4 of this year, the U.S. officially exited the deal. The next day, Biden announced on Twitter that the U.S. will rejoin the pact under his presidency. Trump has reiterated that the agreement would kill the American economy, creating a severe disadvantage to China.

Joe Biden is not the right person to deal with China. (Image: <a href=””>youtube</a> / <a href=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r3hgsAXbvWc> CC0 1.0</a>)

For example, the agreement would force the U.S. to cut down oil consumption in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to switch to ‘environment-friendly’ green energy. This would greatly benefit China, the world’s leader in green energy, such as solar power and wind power. The U.S., in contrast, has an abundance of oil that can ensure its energy independence. In 2019, a Norwegian firm estimated that the U.S. has the biggest recoverable oil reserves in the world at 264 billion barrels.

If the Paris Treaty forced the U.S. to start importing cheap Chinese green energy products, then the U.S. would risk losing its energy independence. Communist China would win in two ways: it would become stronger as its main global competitor would become weaker.

Biden’s support of the Paris Agreement would help put communist China in the driver seat. “To protect American workers, I withdrew the United States from the unfair and one-sided Paris climate accord, a very unfair act for the United States… The Paris accord was not designed to save the environment. It was designed to kill the American economy. I refuse to surrender millions of American jobs and send trillions of American dollars to the world’s worst polluters and environmental offenders, and that’s what would have happened,” Trump said at the G20 summit.

Hunter Biden

Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden is another major liability for the United States. Joe Biden has been extremely defensive about his son’s questionable dealings in China. For example, a financial firm where Hunter Biden was a principal received $1.5 billion in investment from a CCP-controlled bank. Hunter also has questionable dealings with Russia and Ukraine. One post-election poll conducted in battleground states found that 9.4 percent of the people who voted for Joe Biden wouldn’t have if they had known about Hunter’s dealings. The biggest risk would be if China uses any compromising material on Hunter to gain leverage over Joe Biden.

