ANNOUNCEMENT: Dec. 12 Live Coverage of Events in Washington, DC

Vision Times is proud to cover the Million MAGA March and other events to be held in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Dec. 12 in support of U.S. President Donald Trump and his battle against alleged election fraud. Our livestream, featuring commentary, footage, and interviews at the scene, will be available via the Vision Times front page as well as on our YouTube channel, Vision Times News.

Notable activities are as follows (all times EST):



9:30 a.m: Jericho Marches at the U.S. Capitol, Supreme Court, and Department of Justice.

10:00 a.m: Remarks by retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn before the Supreme Court building.

11:00 a.m: “Let the Church ROAR” Prayer Rally at the National Mall.

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m: One Nation Under God at the Supreme Court.

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m: Million MAGA March from the National Sylvan Theater to Freedom Plaza. Please see our previous coverage of the first Million MAGA March, held on Saturday, Dec. 12.

12:00 p.m: March for Trump at the Freedom Plaza.

