ANNOUNCEMENT: Dec. 12 Live Coverage of Events in Washington, DC

By Leo Timm
Trump supporters at a rally in Wisconsin on Nov. 14, 2020. Just 23 percent of Trump voters believe that the president lost re-election against Joe Biden.
Trump supporters at a rally in Wisconsin on Nov. 14, 2020. Just 23 percent of Trump voters believe that the president lost re-election against Joe Biden. (Image: Vision Times)

Vision Times is proud to cover the Million MAGA March and other events to be held in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, Dec. 12 in support of U.S. President Donald Trump and his battle against alleged election fraud. Our livestream, featuring commentary, footage, and interviews at the scene, will be available via the Vision Times front page as well as on our YouTube channel, Vision Times News

Notable activities are as follows (all times EST):


9:30 a.m: Jericho Marches at the U.S. Capitol, Supreme Court, and Department of Justice. 

10:00 a.m: Remarks by retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn before the Supreme Court building. 

11:00 a.m: “Let the Church ROAR” Prayer Rally at the National Mall. 

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m: One Nation Under God at the Supreme Court.

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m: Million MAGA March from the National Sylvan Theater to Freedom Plaza. Please see our previous coverage of the first Million MAGA March, held on Saturday, Dec. 12. 

12:00 p.m: March for Trump at the Freedom Plaza.

Leo Timm
Leo Timm is a writer and translator focusing on China's traditional culture, international relations, and its national polity. Follow him on Twitter at @nationalpolity.

