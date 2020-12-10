Sidney Powell Dismisses Dec. 8 Deadline For Election Fraud Case

Many media outlets have claimed that President Trump could not overturn the 2020 election since Dec. 8 has passed. According to federal law, Dec. 8 is the date when states stop taking further challenges of election fraud in order to settle legal disputes and certify the results. The certification must be done at least six days before the Electoral College meeting on Dec. 14.

However, lawyer Sidney Powell disagrees. She said that the Dec.8 deadline parroted in the media does not apply.

“We have at least until Dec. 14… ‘We might file more suits. The court in Michigan or Wisconsin today just gave us a great order recognizing that. These are not pure election contests we are filing. These are massive fraud suits that can set aside the results of the election due to this fraud at any time. The states should not be certifying election results in the face of it,” she told Newsmax.

Powell had filed a lawsuit in Georgia on Nov. 25, alleging massive fraudulent vote counting. The suit cited an expert who believes that a minimum of 96,600 votes were illegally counted in the state. The suit also sought to invalidate the election results. At present, the plaintiffs are attempting to get third-party experts to examine the Dominion Voting Systems machines used in Georgia for the Presidential election.

Judge Timothy Batten Sr. has ordered a hearing on the issue. Last month, Barren had also instructed three counties to stop resetting or wiping clean the voting machines. State officials opposed the idea of investigating the machines, arguing that the machines need to be ready for the upcoming U.S. Senate runoff elections in January. Officials also asked Barren to lift his order, but the judge denied the request.

Out of all the states where election lawsuits have been filed, Georgia has been under the most scrutiny. Firstly, the margin between Trump and Biden is razor-thin, with only a 12,000 to 13,000 vote difference. If election irregularities are proven and votes are tabulated again, Trump could likely be determined the winner.

In Fulton County, several issues popped up during the recount, including a Dominion server crashing. Video footage from Atlanta also showed election workers counting ballots with no observers present. The observers allegedly were told to leave after falsely being told vote counting was finished for the day.

Opposing Georgia voting

Powell surprised many Republican supporters when she asked Georgians not to vote in the upcoming runoff elections. “I would encourage all Georgians to make it known that you will not vote at all until your vote is secure, and I mean that regardless of party,” she said to a crowd of supporters.

Donald Trump encourages Republicans in Georgia to vote in the runoff elections. (Image: Screenshot / Youtube/CC0 1.0)

Her statements oppose remarks from President Trump, who has encouraged Republican supporters to go vote in large numbers. Trump apparently contacted Powell, informing her that he appreciates her intention to secure voter integrity, but she should not encourage voters to boycott the election in this important state.Trump had previously warned his supporters that an election boycott would only favor the opposition. Winning the runoff election is crucial for the Republican Party to maintain control in the Senate. The President has asked Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to allow signature verification in the runoff election to prevent further incidents of fraud.

