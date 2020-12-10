Sidney Powell Approaching Supreme Court After Judge Dismisses Georgia Lawsuit

Pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell will be approaching the U.S. Supreme Court after her lawsuit in Georgia was dismissed by Judge Timothy Batten. The Georgia lawsuit cited expert analysis to argue that around 96,000 votes counted in the election in Georgia were illegal and demanded that results be overturned. Batten ruled that the case had no standing to sue, the relief being sought was extraordinary, and that Powell had been too late in filing it. Batten also added that even if he ruled in favor of Powell, the circuit court would eventually reverse his decision.

Powell slammed the judge of being prejudiced. “The court wouldn’t pay attention… It’s obvious the judge had made up his mind before he hit the bench, and he read from prepared notes when he granted the motion to dismiss… So, we had [an] oral argument, but I would say it was essentially meaningless, except to the extent [that] the public got to hear another federal judicial proceeding that didn’t turn out the way it should have,” she said to Newsmax.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Georgia, with the petition arguing that many election officials from the state violated the election code repeatedly, an act that is against the U.S. Constitution and the law of the state. The petition asks the court to (a) declare that fraudulent votes were cast in the Presidential election, (b) completely void the election results, and (c) order a new presidential election in Georgia.

Ray Smith, the lead counsel for the Trump campaign, stated that tens of thousands of illegal votes were cast and that these votes are included in the tabulations that the Secretary of State wants to certify. The lawsuit cites data experts who reveal that several groups of people who legally should not have voted, were able to cast their votes. This includes:

66,247 underage citizens

40,279 people who had moved but did not re-register in their new county

30,000 to 40,000 absentee ballots that lacked proper signature verification

15,700 people who moved out of Georgia prior to the election

4,926 people who voted in Georgia even though they were registered in another state

2,560 felons

2,423 people who were not registered

1,043 people who registered using a P.O. Box address

395 people who voted in two states

Runoff election lawsuit

The Georgia Republican Party and the Republican National Committee (RNC) have filed a lawsuit in Georgia to ensure that Republican poll watchers will have all the legal access they are entitled to in the runoff elections to be held next month. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel noted that laws have to be followed to ensure that voters can be confident about the results.

Ronna McDaniel just wants Georgia election officials to follow the laws in the books.

“While we continue to fight multiple cases of election irregularities from the general election, we also must fight to ensure they never happen again… Election laws need to be properly followed so Americans can have confidence in the results…. [RNC’s lawsuit in Georgia] seeks to force Georgia election officials to simply follow the laws on their books as they pertain to poll watchers and drop boxes… We will never stop fighting to ensure free and fair elections in our country,” McDaniel said to Fox News.

In April, the State Election Board had promoted the ‘DropBox Rule’ that mandates continuous video surveillance recording of every dropbox installed across the state. The video should also be retained by the County for a period of 30 days post the final certification of election results. RNC wants real-time or near real-time access to video surveillance.

