Concerns Over Wisconsin Election Integrity to Be Discussed in State Assembly

Allegations in Wisconsin supreme court

There will be an assembly held on Dec. 11 in Wisconsin regarding numerous allegations concerning the integrity of the state’s election process.

Wisconsin state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Republican, said that citizens need to know that their vote counted.

Vos stated, “There should be no question as to whether the vote was fair and legitimate, and there must be absolute certainty that the impending recount finds any and all irregularities.” And that, “We must ensure that every legal vote was counted and begin working to eliminate questionable practices that undermine the integrity of a vote.”

Among the numerous irregularities was an alleged unusual late-night dump of ballots that came in for President Donald Trump’s rival, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.

On election night, Trump was far ahead of Biden, then ballot counting abruptly stopped. After Fox News called Arizona early for Joe Biden on election night, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania stopped counting ballots. Then in the middle of the night, roughly 100,000 ballots came in from Milwaukee for Joe Biden.

According to the official vote count, Biden beat Trump by more than 20,000 votes and Biden was officially declared the winner.

After the Trump campaign brought allegations to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, a 4-3 ruling determined that it be appealed to the circuit court. Additionally, the Trump campaign also filed a separate lawsuit based on allegations of unlawful and unconstitutional acts that occurred during the election and requested that the Wisconsin Supreme Court forward the matter to the state legislature.

In response to the allegations, the head of the Wisconsin elections committee claimed that there are always minor errors and that, “We’re certainly not seeing anything unusual.”

Another whistleblower who has come forward recently claimed that 144,00-288,000 ballots crossed three state lines on Oct. 21. This example is being used by the Amistad project in litigation in key battleground states such as Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin assembly will be held at the State Capitol on Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. and will be live streamed on YouTube.

By David Wagner

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list