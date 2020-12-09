Home Science Tech The Smellicopter is an Obstacle-Avoiding Drone That Uses Live Moth Antenna to...
ScienceTech

The Smellicopter is an Obstacle-Avoiding Drone That Uses Live Moth Antenna to Seek Out Smells

By Troy Oakes
0
0
A team led by the University of Washington has developed the Smellicopter, an autonomous drone that uses a live antenna from a moth to navigate toward smells. Shown here is lead author Melanie Anderson, a doctoral student of mechanical engineering, holding the Smellicopter. (Image: Mark Stone / University of Washington)

One huge advantage of drones is that these little robots can go places where people can’t, including areas that might be too dangerous, such as unstable structures after a natural disaster or a region with unexploded devices.

Researchers are interested in developing devices that can navigate these situations by sniffing out chemicals in the air to locate disaster survivors, gas leaks, explosives and more. But most sensors created by people are not sensitive or fast enough to be able to find and process specific smells while flying through the patchy odor plumes these sources create.

Now a team led by the University of Washington has developed the Smellicopter: an autonomous drone that uses a live antenna from a moth to navigate toward smells. The Smellicopter can also sense and avoid obstacles as it travels through the air. The team published these results on Oct. 1 in the journal IOP Bioinspiration & Biomimetics. Lead author Melanie Anderson, a UW doctoral student in mechanical engineering, said:

“Nature really blows our human-made odor sensors out of the water, By using an actual moth antenna with Smellicopter, we’re able to get the best of both worlds: the sensitivity of a biological organism on a robotic platform where we can control its motion.”

The moth uses its antennae to sense chemicals in its environment and navigate toward sources of food or potential mates. Co-author Thomas Daniel, a UW professor of biology who co-supervises Anderson’s doctoral research, said:

“Cells in a moth antenna amplify chemical signals. The moths do it really efficiently — one scent molecule can trigger lots of cellular responses, and that’s the trick. This process is super efficient, specific and fast.”

The team used antennae from the Manduca sexta hawkmoth for the Smellicopter. Researchers placed moths in the fridge to anesthetize them before removing an antenna. Once separated from the live moth, the antenna stays biologically and chemically active for up to four hours. That time span could be extended, the researchers said, by storing antennae in the fridge.

By adding tiny wires into either end of the antenna, the researchers were able to connect it to an electrical circuit and measure the average signal from all of the cells in the antenna. The team then compared it to a typical human-made sensor by placing both at one end of a wind tunnel and wafting smells that both sensors would respond to: a floral scent and ethanol, a type of alcohol. The antenna reacted more quickly and took less time to recover between puffs.

By adding tiny wires into either end of the antenna (the arc being attached here), the researchers were able to connect it to a circuit and record its responses. (Image: Mark Stone / University of Washington)

To create Smellicopter, the team added the antenna sensor to an open-source hand-held commercially available quadcopter drone platform that allows users to add special features. The researchers also added two plastic fins on the back of the drone to create drag to help it be constantly oriented upwind. Co-author and co-advisor Sawyer Fuller, a UW assistant professor of mechanical engineering, said:

“From a robotics perspective, this is genius. The classic approach in robotics is to add more sensors, and maybe build a fancy algorithm or use machine learning to estimate wind direction. It turns out, all you need is to add a fin.”

The Smellicopter doesn’t need any help from the researchers to search for odors. The team created a “cast and surge” protocol for the drone that mimics how moths search for smells. The Smellicopter begins its search by moving to the left for a specific distance. If nothing passes a specific smell threshold, Smellicopter then moves to the right for the same distance. Once it detects an odor, it changes its flying pattern to surge toward it.

Smellicopter has two plastic fins (shown here in blue) on the back to create drag to help it be oriented so that it is constantly facing upwind. (Image: Mark Stone / University of Washington)

The Smellicopter can also avoid obstacles with the help of four infrared sensors that let it measure what’s around it 10 times each second. When something comes within about eight inches (20 centimeters) of the drone, it changes direction by going to the next stage of its cast-and-surge protocol. Anderson said:

“So if Smellicopter was casting left and now there’s an obstacle on the left, it’ll switch to casting right. And if Smellicopter smells an odor but there’s an obstacle in front of it, it’s going to continue casting left or right until it’s able to surge forward when there’s not an obstacle in its path.”

Another advantage to the Smellicopter is that it doesn’t need GPS, the team said. Instead, it uses a camera to survey its surroundings, similar to how insects use their eyes. This makes the Smellicopter well-suited for exploring indoor or underground spaces like mines or pipes.

During tests in the UW research lab, the Smellicopter was naturally tuned to fly toward smells that moths find interesting, such as floral scents. But researchers hope that future work could have the moth antenna sense other smells, such as the exhaling of carbon dioxide from someone trapped under rubble or the chemical signature of an unexploded device. Fuller said:

“Finding plume sources is a perfect task for little robots like the Smellicopter and the Robofly. Larger robots are capable of carrying an array of different sensors around and using them to build a map of their world. We can’t really do that at the small scale. But to find the source of a plume, all a robot really needs to do is avoid obstacles and stay in the plume while it moves upwind. It doesn’t need a sophisticated sensor suite for that — it just needs to be able to smell well. And that’s what the Smellicopter is really good at.”

Provided by: Sarah McQuate, University of Washington [Note: Materials may be edited for content and length.]

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email.

Previous articleAustralian Furniture Businessman Franco Cozzo’s Story Being Made Into Documentary
Next articlePresidential Election Irregularities Match What Happened in Venezuela, CIA Official Says
Troy Oakes

Troy was born and raised in Australia and has always wanted to know why and how things work, which led him to his love for science. He is a professional photographer and enjoys taking pictures of Australia's beautiful landscapes. He is also a professional storm chaser where he currently lives in Hervey Bay, Australia.

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

Parler CEO Lashes Out at Big Tech for Censoring Content

John Matze, the CEO of social media platform Parler, recently lashed out against Big Tech like Twitter and Facebook, saying that the censorship activities...
Read more
Tech

How to Conduct Preventive Maintenance for EVs

Electric vehicles are taking the world by storm. These news EVs are something of an enigma for drivers used to more traditional internal combustion...
Read more
Tech

‘Programmable Medicine’ Is the Goal for New Bio-Circuitry Research

In the world of synthetic biology, the development of foundational components like logic gates and genetic clocks has enabled the design of circuits with...
Read more

Most Popular

Former Air Force General Specifies Five Steps to Fight Treason

U.S.
Thomas McInerney, a former U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General, is surprised at Attorney General William Barr’s statement that the Department of Justice has not...
Read more

Asteroid Ryugu Dust Delivered to Earth; NASA Astrobiologists Prepare to Probe It

Space
On Dec. 6 local time (Dec. 5 in the United States), Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 dropped a capsule to the ground in the Australian Outback from...
Read more

Presidential Election Irregularities Match What Happened in Venezuela, CIA Official Says

U.S.
A former senior CIA official revealed that the Dominion voter system irregularities from the 2020 U.S. presidential election closely resemble the voting manipulation that...
Read more

The Smellicopter is an Obstacle-Avoiding Drone That Uses Live Moth Antenna to Seek Out Smells

Tech
One huge advantage of drones is that these little robots can go places where people can’t, including areas that might be too dangerous, such...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times