Chinese Royal Descendant Reveals How China Printed Fake Ballots for U.S. Elections

A video is circulating online of a call recording in which a bulk order of fake ballots for the 2020 U.S elections is discussed. The manufacturer is believed to be from Kwangtung, China. Vinness Ollervides, a third-generation CCP aristocrat, has come forward to attest to the validity of the video. Currently a political activist, Ollervides has been banned from China for his speech promoting democracy in Tibet, Taiwan, and Manchuria. In a phone call with The Gateway Pundit, Ollervides admitted that he created the video.

On Twitter, Ollervides stated that he will expose more information about China’s involvement in rigging the U.S. election. He revealed that 1.5 million fake ballots from swing states were exported from China to Canada and Mexico since July. Images of the printing house where the fake ballots were printed have been published online. In addition, the templates used to print counterfeit ballots for Mississippi, Beaufort County in NC, and Charlotte County in FL were also released.

In an interview with the program “Brave Hearts with Sean Lin,” Sidney Powell revealed that she has been collecting evidence of fake Chinese ballots.

A planeload of fake ballots

“We heard a video of somebody ordering ballots from China. We have evidence of a significant planeload of ballots coming in, and we have a witness that has said that [the fake ballots] continue to come in because they intend to run counterfeit ballots in any runoffs or if they need them in recounts, too. So it hasn’t stopped,” Powell said in the interview. She also has video evidence showing the transportation of ballots across the U.S-Mexico border.

American citizens protest against voter fraud stop the steal. Expose the fake ballots (Image: <a href=””>youtube</a> / <a href=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pEesug2iGZI> CC0 1.0</a>)



In a video recorded at the White House, President Trump said that Democrats implemented a mass mail-in ballot scheme to steal the Presidential election. The President accused pro-Democrat judges and officials of using the CCP Virus as an excuse to change election procedures, a clear violation of the Constitution.

Trump stated that Biden and his support groups have acted like they already knew the outcome of the election. Additionally, mainstream media and big tech have made a coordinated effort to declare Biden as the Presidential winner even though results are still being challenged.

Protests

As evidence of election fraud surfaces, American voters are peacefully protesting to show their displeasure. In Michigan, numerous protesters congregated outside the home of Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson to challenge the state’s certification that Joe Biden won the election.

Trump supporter Genevieve Peters live streamed the protest on Facebook, declaring that they will not accept the fraudulent results. “We never, ever allow election fraud… We will not stand down. We will not stop. We will continue to rise up. We will continue to take this election back for the president that actually won it by a landslide. This is not over,” she says in the video.In Dallas, many people gathered for the ‘We are the Storm’ protest. While some participants voted for Trump, others joined to ensure that the election process is not tainted by manipulation. In the state of Nevada, people protested outside the Carson City Courthouse, expressing dissatisfaction with their state’s election process.