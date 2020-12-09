Home Entertainment Film & TV Australian Furniture Businessman Franco Cozzo’s Story Being Made Into Documentary
EntertainmentFilm & TV

Australian Furniture Businessman Franco Cozzo’s Story Being Made Into Documentary

By Vision Times
0
0
Story of Australian Furniture Mogul Frank Cozzo Turned Into Documentary
A documentary is being made of Franco Cozzo's life. (Image: Screenshot / YouTube)

People from Melbourne, Australia will likely recognize the words: “Grand sale, grand sale, grand sale. Where? In Brunswick and Footscray.” These lines have been uttered in ads countless times since the early 1980s. And the man who used this slogan is Franco Cozzo, a penniless Italian immigrant who went on to become a millionaire furniture mogul in the country. The 83-year-old’s story of success will soon be told through a documentary named Palazzo di Cozzo. It is being made by writer-director Madeleine Martiniello.

Telling Cozzo’s story

“It’s partly a biography of Franco Cozzo, but I’m also really interested in looking at the broader cultural ideas around furniture and migrant home life… There are going to be portraits in the film of people who have bought Franco Cozzo furniture over the years, showing the evolution of the clientele and the styles of people’s houses. So there will be these beautiful cinematic scenes that present the furniture in its full glory, in context,” Martiniello said to The Sydney Morning Herald.

Martiniello says that even though she hasn’t seen Cozzo’s ads on television, she was intrigued on discovering that the furniture businessman had a cult following on YouTube, with his ads in multiple languages attracting numerous viewers. After she spoke about her upcoming project to people in her age group, Martiniello saw that they were all very interested in it. The 30-year-old director wants her documentary to focus on how a public personality like Cozzo is able to bring people of diverse backgrounds together.

The documentary will have Greek immigrants narrate their relationship with Cozzo’s furniture. (Screenshot: YouTube)

She notes that Cozzo’s customers have evolved with the numerous migrant waves. Initially, it was the post-war European migrants who made up much of his customer base. But now, it is people from Southeast Asia and African communities who make a beeline for Cozzo’s furniture. The documentary will spend some time exploring the lives of Greek immigrants, their history of immigration, and their relationship with Cozzo’s furniture.

After his arrival in Australia in 1956 as a 21-year-old, Cozzo started working as a door to door salesman even though he did not know how to speak English. Soon, he entered into a partnership with a furniture business. Over time, he ended up opening three furniture stores at Brunswick, North Melbourne, and Footscray. His ad slogan “megalo, megalo, megalo!” made him a well-known figure among the people. The slogan translates as, “grand sale, grand sale, grand sale!” 

For the documentary, Cozzo is returning to his hometown in Ramacca, Sicily. Martiniello points out that this might well be Cozzo’s last trip to Europe and his hometown given his advanced age. As such, she believes that it would be a meaningful and heartwarming journey that will emotionally move the viewers. The 90-minute documentary will contain old photos of Cozzo’s upbringing and his popular advertisements. Once the production is completed, the documentary will be released on ABC sometime in 2021. 

Cozzo set up 3 furniture stores after an initial stint as a salesman. (Screenshot: YouTube)

Screen Australia documentaries

Palazzo di Cozzo is one of the eleven documentaries announced by Screen Australia last December. The organization had set aside US$1.9 million in funding to support the production of the documentaries. Some of the others:

  • Audrey & Me: Explores the story of a Warlpiri woman in Alice Springs and her adoptive mother Audrey who was also an Aboriginal matriarch.
  • Jenny & Linda: Is a documentary about fashion designers Linda Jackson and Jenny Kee who revolutionized Australian fashion.
  • Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story, which narrates the story of tennis player Jelena Dokic who overcame the extreme brutality of her father to become a top star.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleWang Youqun: Will Trump Eventually Win the 2020 Election? (Part 2)
Vision Timeshttps://www.visiontimes.com
Vision Times is a kaleidoscopic view into the most interesting stories on the web. We also have a special talent for China stories — read About Us to find out why. Vision Times. Fascinating stuff.

RELATED ARTICLES

Film & TV

‘Finding Manny,’ A Holocaust Documentary Worth Watching

The Holocaust is one of the biggest genocides of the 20th century that has left a huge impact on world history. Many movies have...
Read more
Film & TV

‘My Octopus Teacher’ Reminds Us About the Beauty of Nature

My Octopus Teacher is a documentary made by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed. It showcases the friendship between filmmaker Craig Foster and an octopus...
Read more
Film & TV

How Hollywood Is Censoring Movies for the CCP

Hollywood is the capital of international movies, producing global blockbusters year after year. There is literally no major country where the influence of Hollywood...
Read more

Most Popular

Australian Furniture Businessman Franco Cozzo’s Story Being Made Into Documentary

Film & TV
People from Melbourne, Australia will likely recognize the words: “Grand sale, grand sale, grand sale. Where? In Brunswick and Footscray.” These lines have been...
Read more

Wang Youqun: Will Trump Eventually Win the 2020 Election? (Part 2)

U.S.
The following is an opinion article and does not necessarily reflect the opinions or position of Vision Times. See Part 1 here. Trump won the support...
Read more

Sudden Changes Under Trump Administration to 2 US Boards of Defense

U.S.
Significant changes in the Defense Business and Defense Policy Boards have recently taken place under the Trump administration.  According to the Defense News website, new...
Read more

Dominion Voting Machines Under Forensic Investigation in Michigan

U.S.
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was pleased after a Michigan Judge permitted forensic investigation of Dominion voting machines. Giuliani tweeted: “BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS.”  A...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times